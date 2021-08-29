Explosion Reportedly Rocks Kabul

An explosion has rocked Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, Aamaj News reported.
#BREAKING: A loud explosion heard in #Kabul city. https://t.co/sq6b4RLmvw— Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) August 29, 2021
A video has emerged online, showing black smoke rising above the buildings allegedly in the area where the explosion has taken place.
🆘️A huge explosion heard in #Kabul. 🔥🔥#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/TBZWmfQShh— 😡🇪🇬🇧🇭Abo_Heaba🇦🇪🇸🇦😡 (@Egy_Shadow100) August 29, 2021
According to some sources, the explosion was caused by a rocket attack which destroyed a house in a residential area.
Eye witnesses say a rocket impacted on a residential house in Khair Khana PD11. #Afghanistan #kabul pic.twitter.com/JZ9iQX3CHb— Kabul Chronicle (@KabulChronicle) August 29, 2021
No casualties have been reported so far.
