Register
19:38 GMT28 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Biden Vows More Strikes Against Daesh-K as New Terrorist Attack 'Highly Likely' Within 24-36 Hours

    © Photo : U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Brian Ferguson
    World
    Get short URL
    237
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107878/97/1078789773_0:221:2100:1403_1200x675_80_0_0_cec87b3f070cdd0c4e6db53da6237433.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202108281083741307-biden-vows-more-strikes-against-daesh-k-as-new-terrorist-attack-highly-likely-within-24-36-hours/

    A US drone strike in eastern Afghanistan killed two Daesh-Khorasan* leaders and wounded a third on Friday, with the attack launched in response to Thursday's deadly terror attack on the Kabul airport, which killed at least 182 people (including 13 US troops) and injured over 1,300 others.

    US President Joe Biden has promised to conduct additional strikes against Daesh-Khorasan fighters in Afghanistan, and indicated that the US deems the threat of a new attack on Kabul airport "highly likely" over the next 24-36 hours.

    "[Friday's] strike was not the last. We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay. Whenever anyone seeks to harm the United States or attack our troops, we will respond. That will never be in doubt," a readout of Biden's remarks posted by the White House on Saturday says.

    "The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high. Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours. I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection, and ensured that they will have all the authorities, resources and plans to protect our men and women on the ground," Biden added, according to the release.

    The president also confirmed that "despite the treacherous situation" in the Afghan capital, US forces were continuing the evacuation of civilians, with 6,800 people, including "hundreds of Americans," taken out of the country aboard military transports on Friday. Biden said that over 117,000 people have been evacuated over the past month or so.

    © AP Photo / Wali Sabawoon
    'Attack on Afghan Soil': US Should've Informed Taliban of Airstrike, Group's Spokesman Allegedly Says
    13 US troops, including 12 Marines and a Navy corpsman, were among the over 180 people killed during Thursday's terrorist attack on the Kabul airport. Daesh-Khorasan, the branch of Daesh operating in Afghanistan, India, Pakistan and Central Asia, claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it targeted "the Crusaders and apostates around Kabul Airport," including US troops and "spies."

    Daesh-Khorasan and the Taliban* have waged a brutal factional war since at least 2015, with the former considering the latter "too moderate."

    The airport attack has led to an unprecedented level of cooperation between US forces on the ground in Afghanistan and Taliban forces, with the Pentagon indicating Friday that they have shared intelligence with the militant group in an effort to prevent further attacks and American casualties. The Taliban had already assisted in guarding the Kabul airport before the terrorist incident, and promised to facilitate the evacuation of US forces and all those who want to go with them. Despite the cooperation, the two sides have also issued statements blaming one another for failing to stop Thursday's attack.

    On Saturday, Taliban Zbihullah Mujahid told Reuters that the US should have warned the militants about Friday's drone strike on Daesh-Khorasan targets, given that the strikes constituted an "attack on Afghan soil." The spokesman said the strikes injured two women and a child, contradicting US claims that they caused no civilian casualties.

    * Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Legal Dodger
    Legal Dodger
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse