Watch First Video of Explosion Outside Kabul Airport

A video showing the moment of the explosion at the Kabul airport has been shared online.
The moment of an explosion at the #Kabul airport in #Afghanistan. The unknown attackers killed at least 11 people and wounded several others, including three U.S. Soldiers. pic.twitter.com/saa9x1slML— Bedouin Researcher (@TheBedouinPoet) August 26, 2021
The Daesh* terrorist group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the explosion.
*Daesh (IS/ISIL/ISIS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
