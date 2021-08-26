Blast Rocks Gates Outside Kabul's Airport Hours After Warnings of Daesh Terror Threat

An explosion has taken place at the eastern gate outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, with gunfire, casualties and fatalities reported to local media by eyewitnesses.
The explosion has been attributed to a suicide bomber, and local media say the firefight involved militants and US-led coalition forces tasked with guarding the airport amid the continued evacuation.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby has confirmed via Twitter that an explosion took place, and said that "casualties are unclear at this time."
We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can.— John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021
An informed source told CNN that President Joe Biden has been made aware of the blast at the airport.
France's ambassador to Afghanistan asked people in the vicinity of the airport to leave the area immediately, fearing that a second explosion was possible.
À tous nos amis afghans : si vous êtes près des portes de l’aéroport, éloignez-vous de toute urgence et mettez-vous à l’abri. Une deuxième explosion est possible.— David Martinon (@david_martinon) August 26, 2021
