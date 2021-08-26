Register
01:41 GMT26 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping walk after the family photo of leaders of the BRICS emerging economies at the Itamaraty palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019

    Putin, Xi Agree on Joint Approach to ‘Open, Tolerant Interaction’ With All Afghan Parties

    © AP Photo / Eraldo Peres
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107898/48/1078984863_0:320:3071:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_550735eb448750de4933816859db0a3d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202108261083714649-putin-xi-agree-on-joint-approach-to-open-tolerant-interaction-with-all-afghan-parties/

    Regional powers, including Iran and China, have blamed the US for amplifying the chaos in Afghanistan with a careless exit from a 20-year occupation war. Now they’re looking for a new kind of relationship with the Taliban that could stabilize the country after more than 40 years of war.

    In a Wednesday phone call, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to cooperate on addressing security threats resulting from the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan earlier this month. Both nations have been extensively coordinating a regional response aimed at ensuring a stable government remains in power in Kabul and doesn’t pose a threat to its neighbors.

    During their talk, which was their first since the US-backed government in Afghanistan was overthrown on August 15, Putin noted Russia and China shared common ground on the issue and could cooperate to “combat terrorism, cut off drug smuggling, prevent the spillover of security risks in Afghanistan, resist interference from external forces, and maintain regional security and stability,” as quoted by the South China Morning Post.

    The fear expressed by many nations is that the Taliban victory could spell a new period of greater upheaval, as the Islamist militant group has heavily financed its 18-year-long insurgency by taxing opium exports, turning Afghanistan into the world’s largest opiate producer, and because it has supported other terrorist groups including al-Qaeda and the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM). It is also feared that their repressive social policies, which during their previous period of rule from 1996 until 2001 included virtual deprivation of rights for women and the repression of Shiites and ethnic minorities, could also return.

    However, the Taliban has made a number of promises that, if kept, could usher in a government that is more tolerant of minority rights and less tolerant of terrorist groups. Leaders in Beijing, Tehran, and Islamabad have worked tirelessly over the past month to ensure the Taliban understands that its hopes of diplomatic normalization and regional integration hinge upon its ability to keep those promises.

    During their phone call, Xi told Putin that China “respects Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, pursues a policy of non-interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs, and has always played a constructive role in the political settlement of the Afghan issue.”

    "China is ready to bolster dialogue on Afghanistan with Russia and other members of the international community," Xi said, adding that China intends "to establish a political framework for open and tolerant interaction with all interested parties in Afghanistan.”

    (FILES) In this file photo taken on August 18, 2021, a Taliban fighter walks past a beauty salon with images of women defaced using spray paint in Shar-e-Naw in Kabul
    © AFP 2021 / WAKIL KOHSAR
    (FILES) In this file photo taken on August 18, 2021, a Taliban fighter walks past a beauty salon with images of women defaced using spray paint in Shar-e-Naw in Kabul

    On Wednesday, the Taliban named several figures representing the US-backed former Afghan government to a transitional governing council, including former Afghan president Hamid Karzai, former Afghan reconciliation chief Abdullah Abdullah, and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, who wasn’t a government figure, but has opposed the Taliban since the civil war of the 1990s at the head of the Hizb-i-Islami militia.

    Xi’s and Putin’s call followed an emergency meeting of the Group of Seven on Tuesday at which US President Joe Biden said the August 31 withdrawal deadline would not be extended, despite protests by US allies in Europe that they needed more time to get all their citizens out of Afghanistan.

    The group also said they expect the Taliban to live up to its promises, including renouncing terrorism and protecting women’s rights, but also guaranteeing safe access to Hamid Karzai International Airport, where the US has airlifted out some 82,000 Americans, third-nation allies, and Afghan collaborators over the past 10 days, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday.

    Earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi cautioned his British counterpart, Dominic Raab, that being overly aggressive in pressuring the Taliban was likely to backfire.

    "The international community should encourage and guide [Afghanistan] in a positive direction instead of exerting more pressure," Wang said. "This is conducive to the early political transition of the Taliban and all parties and factions in Afghanistan, is conducive to stabilizing the domestic situation in Afghanistan, and is conducive to reducing the impact of refugees and immigrants."

    On Monday, the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the membership of which includes Russia and Tajikistan, held an extraordinary meeting via video conference on the challenges created by the Afghanistan situation as well. Tajikistan, an Afghan neighbor, is due to host the next CSTO summit next month in Dushanbe.

    Tajik border guards checking identification documents of people crossing the Tajik-Afghan border on a bridge across the Panj River outside the city of Panj
    © AFP 2021 / STR
    Tajik border guards checking identification documents of people crossing the Tajik-Afghan border on a bridge across the Panj River outside the city of Panj

    Dushanbe will also host a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) next month, with Afghanistan at the top of the agenda. The Eurasian political, economic and military bloc includes almost every country sharing a border with Afghanistan except Turkmenistan, and Kabul has been an observer since 2012 with ambitions of joining.

    Its central position virtually ensures that substantial investment in Afghanistan’s infrastructure would result, including into China’s massive Belt and Road Initiative or the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. According to the Global Times, Chinese entrepreneurs and the heads of state-owned enterprises are eager for new projects in the country, but remain cautious not only because of the Taliban’s reputation, but also the threat of US sanctions if Washington’s relations with the Taliban turned sour.

    More recently, Chinese and Tajik forces conducted counter-terrorism drills in the immediate aftermath of the Taliban takeover last week. Dushanbe rushed 20,000 troops to its border with Afghanistan last month after thousands of Afghan civilians and soldiers fled across the border ahead of a Taliban advance, emphasizing the danger of a potential spillover of the war into a regional conflict.

    Related:

    China, Iran Step in to Aid Afghanistan as US Freezes Kabul's Foreign Assets After Taliban Takeover
    China Ready to Offer ‘Genuine’ Aid to Afghanistan, Cautions Nations to Lead, Not Pressure Taliban
    US Evacuated 82,300 From Kabul, Taliban Made ‘Commitments’ of Airport Access, Blinken Says
    Tags:
    China, Russia, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, Afghanistan, security, Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Taliban
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse