Register
00:11 GMT26 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    US Evacuated 82,300 From Kabul, Taliban Made ‘Commitments’ of Airport Access, Blinken Says

    Senior Airman Taylor Crul
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/12/1083653553_0:35:3077:1766_1200x675_80_0_0_9af1bc1af5ea0b9f2f996725d35466e1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202108251083714273-us-evacuated-82300-from-kabul-taliban-made-commitments-of-airport-access-blinken-says/

    With roughly 4,000 US troops still in Kabul and the August 31 withdrawal deadline closing fast, the massive civilian airlift has just hours left before transport aircraft will have to start shuttling the troops and their equipment out instead.

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the Taliban had made pledges both publicly and privately to continue to allow safe passage to Kabul’s main airport for US citizens, allies, and Afghan partners of the US after the August 31 deadline for total US withdrawal from the country. However, a Taliban source told Sputnik the militant group was only allowing foreigners to enter the airport.

    “The Taliban have made public and private commitments to provide and permit safe passage for Americans, for third-country nationals and Afghans at risk going forward past August 31,” Blinken told reporters.

    “The United States, our allies and partners, and more than half of the world’s countries - 114 in all - issued a statement making it clear to the Taliban that they have a responsibility to hold to that commitment and provide safe passage for anyone who wishes to leave the country, not just for the duration of our evacuation and relocation mission, but for every day thereafter,” he added.

    The chief diplomat added that since the airlift operation began on August 14, the day before the Taliban captured Kabul, more than 82,300 people have been flown out of the country, many of them going to Doha, Qatar, where US troops stationed there have reported disastrously inadequate facilities for the arriving refugees. Of those evacuated, between 40-45% have been women, Blinken noted.

    However, on Tuesday, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that after tolerating more than a week of crowds camping outside Hamid Karzai International Airport hoping to leave the country, the de facto government was redirecting people to stay home until summoned to the airport and was only allowing foreigners to leave.
    People wait outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.
    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    People wait outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.

    Blinken said that since August 14, about 4,500 Americans had been evacuated, as well as their families. They are also in contact with 500 others, giving them instructions on how to get to the airport safely. For the other 1,000 Americans believed to be in-country, Blinken said the State Department was aggressively reaching out to them on multiple channels to find out if they want to leave and if so, telling them how.

    “There is no deadline on our work to help any remaining American citizens who decide they want to leave to do so, along with the many Afghans who have stood by us over these many years and want to leave and have been unable to do so. That effort will continue every day past August 31,” he noted.

    Asked why the US cares about what the Taliban says if Washington hasn’t recognized the group as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, Blinken noted the US has been engaged in talks with the group for years in an attempt to organize a peaceful resolution of the conflict and that it will continue to do so now. He noted that recently, the Taliban named several figures representing the ousted Afghan government to a transitional governing council, including former Afghan president Hamid Karzai, former Afghan reconciliation chief Abdullah Abdullah, and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, who wasn’t a government figure but has opposed the Taliban since the civil war of the 1990s at the head of the Hizb-i-Islami militia.

    “As a practical matter it advances our interests” to engage with the Taliban, Blinken noted, saying that an Afghan government that keeps its commitments to renouncing terrorism, protecting human rights, and allowing people to leave is “a government we can work with.”

    If not, the US will use “every appropriate tool at our disposal” to make Afghanistan “a pariah,” he added.

    This handout photo courtesy of US Marines Corps shows evacuees stage before boarding a C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021
    © AFP 2021 / NICHOLAS GUEVARA
    This handout photo courtesy of US Marines Corps shows evacuees stage before boarding a C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021

    The US negotiated a peace agreement with the Taliban in February 2020 that allowed an American withdrawal from Afghanistan; however, no similar agreement between the Taliban and the US-backed government in Kabul was ever reached, and as US troops pulled out, the talks fell apart and the Taliban launched a new offensive that quickly swept across the country. The US occupation began nearly 20 years ago in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, which were carried out by al-Qaeda after being organized at its bases in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

    In the aftermath of the US invasion, the Taliban reorganized in the countryside as an insurgent force, with the entry into Kabul on August 15 marking the final triumph of that campaign. Prior to the city’s capture, then-President Ashraf Ghani fled, reportedly carrying millions of dollars with him, seeking refuge in the United Arab Emirates.

    The Taliban’s promises have come amid increased engagement with external parties, including with Iran, China, and Pakistan, suggesting the group may put a greater emphasis on international recognition than when they were previously in power from 1996 to 2001, when just four nations recognized their government. China has led the charge in offering infrastructure and other investment in the country if the Taliban denounces its support for Uyghur terrorist groups and proves it can build a stable and politically inclusive government.

    Related:

    Pakistan, Iran Triangulate Pressuring Taliban to End Terrorist Support, Build Inclusive Afghan Gov
    Taliban: Americans Must Leave Afghanistan by Agreed Upon Date to Avoid New Problems
    UK Foreign Office Warns Against All Travel to Afghanistan, Cites 'High Threat of Terrorist Attack'
    Tags:
    Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, airlifts, Antony Blinken, Taliban
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse