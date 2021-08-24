Taliban Blocks Roads to Kabul Airport for Non-Foreigners

Apart from the evacuation nationals stuck in Afghanistan, NATO forces have been engaged in extracting local Afghans who used to help in the operations of the alliance’s troops and who now fear retribution from the Taliban*. The terrorist group earlier promised to let everyone willing to leave the country do so.

Taliban* forces have blocked the road leading to Kabul Airport, the terrorist group's spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, has stated. The spokesperson added that from now on, only foreign nationals will be allowed to travel to the airport – the only way out of the country not involving crossing Taliban checkpoints.

Mujahid called on Afghanis, who had flocked into the Kabul airport, its premises and even airstrip in hopes of escaping Taliban's rule, to return home. "We guarantee their security", he added. The Taliban spokesman further urged Afghans, especially those employed in the spheres of health care, education, and traffic regulation, to return to their work with the exception of women, for whom the group is planning to issue a set of rules they will have to follow in order to have jobs.

© REUTERS / US MARINES A US Marine passes out water to evacuees during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 22, 2021

The Taliban spokesperson also condemned US calls for Afghans to leave the country, urging Washington to stop encouraging such behaviour. Mujahid specifically addressed Afghan interpreters who used to work for NATO and now fear Taliban retribution and who hope that the departing troops will evacuate them. The spokesman assured that the interpreters will not be harmed.

The insurgent group previously promised after seizing the country's capital, Kabul, to give all people wanting to leave Afghanistan an opportunity to do so. The capture of the capital, which apparently came as a surprise to NATO troops, which are now frantically trying to evacuate their country's nationals from the nation by the 31 August deadline. Some countries have announced an intent to negotiate a postponement of the deadline, but the Taliban has so far refused to consider such a move.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia