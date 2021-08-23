Register
15:35 GMT23 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Taliban fighters pose for a photograph in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

    Taliban Sentences Afghan Translator’s Brother to Death Over Help to ‘Americans’, US Media Says

    © AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083692350_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_38f896c0b704ef21f491fcfbb4a3cacd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202108231083693502-taliban-sentences-afghan-translators-brother-to-death-over-help-to-americans-us-media-says/

    Earlier on Monday, Taliban* spokesman Suhail Shaheen insisted that videos showing militants raiding Afghans' homes, threatening them, and looking for former government officials are fake.

    СNN claimed on Monday that they had obtained several Taliban letters allegedly revealing that the militant group had sentenced the brother of an Afghan translator to death over his support of the US. The authenticity of the letters cannot be immediately confirmed.  

    “You have been accused of helping the Americans. You are also accused of providing security to your brother, who has been an interpreter”, the first letter reads, ordering the man to appear at a hearing.

    The second letter contains a notice of the person’s failure to follow the Taliban’s order.

    Document
    © Photo : Obtained by CNN/screenshot
    The first letter from the Taliban

    In the third document, the extremist group notes that due to the fact that the man had rejected previous warnings to stop his “servitude to the invading crusaders" and ignored a subpoena to appear for the hearing, he was "found guilty in absentia" and will be sentenced to death.

    "These court decisions are final and you will not have the right to object. You chose this path for yourself and your death is eminent [sic], God willing", the third letter adds.

    CNN cited an unnamed former service member who worked with the translator as saying that the Taliban had delivered the letters to the interpreter's brother within the last three months.

    The second handwritten letter
    © Photo : Obtained by CNN/screenshot
    The second handwritten letter

    Neither the Afghan man nor his brother has been identified in order “to protect their identities amid the threats they're facing”, CNN reported, claiming that the letters, which were written in Pashto and translated into English for the news network, “have seals that match those of archival Taliban letters”.

    This comes hours after Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen rejected footage allegedly showing the militant group’s attempts to clamp down on ordinary people and former government workers as “fake news”.

    The third letter
    © Photo : Obtained by CNN/screenshot
    The third letter
    "I can assure you there are many reports by our opponents claiming what is not based on realities”, he told Sky News.

    Afghan women walk on the road during the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, May 13, 2021
    © AP Photo / Mariam Zuhaib
    UK Sharia Female Scholar Accuses Western Media of ‘Misrepresenting’ Taliban Stance on Women’s Rights
    Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani, a leading Taliban figure currently in charge of security in Kabul, for his part underscored that “all Afghans” should feel safe under the group’s “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan”, and that a “general amnesty” had been granted across all 34 of the country’s provinces.

    Last week, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told reporters that the group is trying to project a more moderate image to the world now that they have come to power in Afghanistan following the seizure of the capital Kabul and the fall of the Afghan government on 15 August. Mujahid stressed that he "would like to assure the international community, including the US, that nobody will be harmed in Afghanistan".

    *The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    No Demonstrations Against Taliban in Kabul, Situation 'Fine', Russian Ambassador Says
    UK Minister Says Taliban Restoring Order at Chaotic Kabul Airport
    Who is Ahmad Massoud, Key Leader of Anti-Taliban Resistance in 'Last Free Region' of Panjshir?
    Tags:
    US, Afghanistan, Taliban, militants, letters, government, support, hearings
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse