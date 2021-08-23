Putin Says It's Vital to Avoid Spillover of Radical Islamism Into Central Asia Amid Afghan Chaos

Russian President Vladimir Putin deems it important to prevent the spillover of radical Islamism from Afghanistan into the territories of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO)'s member states and the recruitment of citizens into the ranks of militants, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.
"The problem of Afghan drug trafficking is also still an issue and the CSTO should keep a watchful eye on how events will develop in this regard", Peskov added.
The Russian president's spokesman also said that CSTO leaders consider Daesh's* current assertiveness in Afghanistan a dangerous tendency.
"[…] The president expressed particular concern that Daesh terrorists maintain a rather strong position in Afghanistan, something that poses a threat to the CSTO", Peskov emphasised.
*The Taliban, Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State, IS) are terrorist groups banned in Russia and an array of other countries
