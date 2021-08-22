Register
10:20 GMT22 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This handout photo courtesy of US Marines Corps shows evacuees stage before boarding a C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021

    Nod to Biden? Tony Blair Slams 'Imbecilic Slogan' of 'Ending Forever Wars' by Abandoning Afghanistan

    © AFP 2021 / NICHOLAS GUEVARA
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/14/1083667587_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_02f690f754ebffd89225118e9365a839.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202108221083683201-nod-to-biden-tony-blair-slams-imbecilic-slogan-of-ending-forever-wars-by-abandoning-afghanistan/

    In November 2001, then-British Prime Minister Tony Blair ordered UK troops to join the US-led invasion of Afghanistan following the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America.

    Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair has slammed the US and NATO troop pullout from Afghanistan as a "tragic" and "unnecessary" decision. The criticism comes in his first remarks since the Taliban's* seizure of Kabul on 15 August.

    In an essay published on the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change's website on Saturday, the ex-British PM claimed the international community is currently "uncertain of where the West stands because it is so obvious that the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan in this way was driven not by grand strategy but by politics".

    "We didn't need to do it. We chose to do it. We did it in obedience to an imbecilic political slogan about ending 'the forever wars', as if our engagement in 2021 was remotely comparable to our commitment 20 or even ten years ago", Blair stated.

    He was apparently referring to US President Joe Biden's address on 14 April, when POTUS announced the American troop exit from Afghanistan, adding that the time has come "to end the forever war".

    © REUTERS / JEFF OVERS/BBC
    Britain's former Prime Minister Tony Blair appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show

    The former UK prime minister, for his part, insisted "the abandonment of Afghanistan and its people" is a "dangerous" decision that is "not in their interests and not in ours".

    According to Blair, Britain moved to withdraw its troops from the nation "when the sacrifices of our [British] troops had made those fragile gains [related to living standards, freedom, and education of women] our duty to preserve".

    "We did it [left Afghanistan] when the February 2020 agreement, itself replete with concessions to the Taliban, by which the US agreed to withdraw if the Taliban negotiated a broad-based government and protected civilians, had been violated daily and derisively. We did it with every jihadist group around the world cheering", he added.

    Blair also called for "a list of incentives, sanctions, and actions" to be urgently hammered out "to protect the civilian population so the Taliban understand their actions will have consequences".

    "This is urgent. The disarray of the past weeks needs to be replaced by something resembling coherence, and with a plan that is credible and realistic", the former PM noted.

    A member of Taliban (C) stands outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    A member of Taliban (C) stands outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16

    He also stated that the UK had a "moral obligation" to stay in Afghanistan until "all those who need to be are evacuated" from the country.

    "We must evacuate and give sanctuary to those to whom we have responsibility - those Afghans who helped us and stood by us and have a right to demand we stand by them", Blair stressed.

    The comments come amid reports that the British government may complete evacuation flights from the Kabul Airport to the UK on Tuesday, but that ministers are considering the extension of the deadline.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, U.S. President Joe Biden, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in attend a working session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021.
    © REUTERS / Leon Neal
    Biden Reportedly Assured Allies US Would Keep Force in Kabul to Ensure Security Before Taliban Blitz
    Earlier this week, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced it was increasing the nation's military contingent for the evacuation of British citizens and Afghan specialists who worked with them to 900 servicemen.

    The announcement was preceded by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace telling Sky News that the Taliban had assured the UK of security for Britons in Afghanistan and of Afghans willing to leave the country.

    When asked whether the Taliban's assurances should be trusted, Wallace said: "I certainly think they will not miss the lesson from 2001 that hosting terrorism and running a state as they did led to rampant poverty and immigration, a refugee crisis and indeed the toppling of that regime".

    Meanwhile, at least four women have reportedly been crushed to death at the Kabul Airport as thousands of people scramble to flee the Afghan capital, seized by the Taliban without a fight last Sunday.

    *The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries.

    Related:

    ‘It’s Not True’: Biden Denies Afghanistan Will Mirror Taliban Rule Prior to 2001 US Invasion
    Biden: ‘I Cannot Promise What the Final Outcome Will Be’ in Afghanistan Amid Withdrawal Efforts
    President Biden Delivers Remarks on Evacuation of US Citizens From Afghanistan
    Tags:
    Britain, Afghanistan, Tony Blair, Taliban, Kabul, decision, troops, withdrawal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse