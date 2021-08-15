Taliban Allegedly Captures Provincial Capital of Maidan Wardak, West of Kabul

The Taliban claimed its forces have taken over Maidan Shar, the capital of the central Afghan province of Maidan Wardak located 40 kilometres (25 miles) west of Kabul.
A spokesman for the movement, Zabihullah Mujahid, tweeted that the building of the governor's administration, the police headquarters, prison, and other public buildings were under the control of the Islamist movement.
Earlier in the day, the militants claimed control over Jalalabad, the capital city of Nangarhar Province and one of the biggest cities in the country. Kabul now remains the only big city in Afghanistan controlled by the internationally recognised government.
*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
