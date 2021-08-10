Biden 'Does Not Regret' Afghanistan Withdrawal, Says Schedule Unchanged Despite Taliban Gains

"We spent over a trillion dollars over 20 years, we trained and equipped over 300,000 Afghan forces and Afghan leaders have to come together. We lost thousands …. of American personnel," Biden said.
"They’ve got to fight for themselves, fight for their nation," he said of Afghan forces, who have been on the retreat in recent weeks. However, he added that the US would "continue to keep the commitments we made - providing close air support, making sure their air force functions and is operable, resupplying their forces with food and equipment, and paying all their salaries, but they’ve got to want to fight. They have outnumbered the Taliban ... They’ve got to come together politically at the top."
"I do not regret my decision," Biden added.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
