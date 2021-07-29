Register
09:18 GMT29 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People on vehicles, holding Taliban flags, gather near the Friendship Gate crossing point in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan July 14, 2021

    'That's a Positive Thing': Blinken Lauds China's Outreach to Taliban

    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083397466_0:141:3099:1884_1200x675_80_0_0_542856d3c236c9560ef9e7a05fcde8fb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202107291083482810-thats-a-positive-thing-blinken-lauds-chinas-outreach-to-taliban/

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on 28 July recognised the Taliban* as an "important military and political force" in Afghanistan, as per an official readout by Beijing. Wang further pointed out during his meeting with the Taliban that he expected the Islamic insurgent group to play a significant role in Afghanistan's peace process.

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday welcomed talks between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the Taliban political leadership in Tianjin, describing the meeting as a "positive thing".

    "Everyone has an interest in a peaceful resolution of the conflict and some kind of government that emerges that's truly representative and inclusive. And so if China is acting on those interests, if other countries are acting on those interests, that's a positive thing", US Secretary of State Blinken told the Indian news broadcaster CNN-News 18 during a visit to Delhi.

    Blinken also reckoned that no power, be it US, China, Russia, India, or Central Asian countries, favoured a "military takeover" of Afghanistan by the Taliban.

    "… No one has an interest in Afghanistan falling into an enduring civil war… Everyone has an interest in a peaceful resolution of the conflict and some kind of government that emerges that's truly representative and inclusive", stated Blinken.

    America's top diplomat was on a day-long visit to India, during which he met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

    While Blinken was holding his engagements in Delhi, the Chinese Foreign Ministry and the Taliban announced, in separate statements, that the two sides had held consultations on the same day.

    The nine-member Taliban delegation, led by head of the political committee Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, told their Chinese hosts that they won't allow Afghanistan's territory to be used against any foreign power.

    "The Afghan Taliban will never allow any force to use Afghan territory to engage in acts detrimental to China", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during a daily briefing.

    "It hopes that China will be more involved in Afghanistan's peace and reconciliation process and play a bigger role in the future reconstruction and economic development. The Afghan Taliban will also make its own efforts toward fostering an enabling investment environment", remarked Zhao.

    The assurances by the Taliban delegation were made against the backdrop of growing concerns in China about the possibility of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a proscribed terrorist outfit advocating for a separate Uyghur homeland, finding safe havens in Afghanistan once the Taliban gains further control of the insurgency-ravaged nation.

    As of July, the Taliban was in control of 212 of Afganistan's 426 districts, with the Afghan government in charge of 111 districts. The Islamic insurgents also claim to control around 90 percent of Afghanistan's border crossings, including that with Tajikistan, Iran, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

    "Wang stressed that ETIM is an international terrorist organisation designated by the UN Security Council that poses a direct threat to China's national security and territorial integrity. Combating it is a common responsibility for the international community", Zhao stated at the briefing.

    "We hope the Afghan Taliban will make a clean break with all terrorist organisations including ETIM and resolutely and effectively combat them to remove obstacles, play a positive role, and create enabling conditions for security, stability, development, and cooperation in the region", he added.

    Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said in a series of tweets later in the day that Beijing had assured during the meeting that it won't "interfere" in Afghanistan's affairs and continue to "expand cooperation with the Afghan people".

    ​*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other nations.

    Related:

    Cracks Emerging in Pakistan-China Ties Over Islamabad's 'Double-Game' in Afghanistan, Say Officials
    Blinken Says Taliban Takeover Would Make Afghanistan a 'Pariah State'
    China Vows to Support ‘Pivotal' Taliban Forces in Afghanistan, Demands it Cut Ties With ETIM
    Tags:
    Afghanistan, India, Antony Blinken, China, Taliban
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse