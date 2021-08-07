Nearly 400 Taliban Members Killed Across Afghanistan Over Past Day

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Afghan government forces have killed 385 members of the Taliban movement* and injured 210 others across the country over the past 24 hours, Afghan defence ministry spokesman Fawad Aman said on Saturday.

"385 #Taliban terrorists were killed and 210 others were wounded as a result of #ANDSF operations in Nangarhar, Logar, Ghazni, Paktika, Maidan Wardak, Kandahar, Herat, Farah, Jowzjan, Samangan, Helmand, Takhar, Baghlan & Kapisa provinces during the last 24 hours", Aman tweeted.

Afghanistan has witnessed a rise in violence in recent weeks as the Taliban stepped up its offensive after international troops began withdrawing from the country in May. The troop pullout was one of the points of the agreement that the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year.

© AP Photo / Allauddin Khan Members of a breakaway faction of the Taliban militants walk during a gathering, in Shindand district of Herat province, Afghanistan. File photo

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the withdrawal is 95 complete. The US authorities believe the American military will leave the country by the end of August, before the 20th anniversary of the campaign, which was launched soon after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

In the meantime, the Taliban claims to be in control of over 85 percent of Afghan territory, and 90 percent of its borders - which the nation's government denies, calling these statements "blatant propaganda".

