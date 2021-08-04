Taliban Say Will Keep Targeting Afghan Officials After Attack on Defence Minister's House

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Taliban* will continue their attacks on Afghan officials, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Wednesday, in the wake of an assault on the Afghan defence minister's house.

"This suicide attack was just the beginning of reprisals against the [Afghan] administration's key figures and leaders," Mujahid tweeted.

On Tuesday, an eyewitness and a source in the Kabul police told Sputnik that a car was blown up near the house of Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi, after which several armed people entered the premises. Later in the day, the minister confirmed that neither he nor his family had been injured. Nevertheless, the attack did claim the lives of eight people and left another 20 injured. The Taliban have taken responsibility for the assault.

Hostilities in Afghanistan have been on the rise in recent weeks as the Taliban have stepped up their offensive after international troops began withdrawing from the country in May. The central government in Kabul is now seeking an emergency UN Security Council meeting to address the spike in Taliban violence.

The United Nations has repeatedly condemned the multiple attacks in Afghanistan, called for an immediate end to fighting in urban areas, and the start of meaningful intra-Afghan peace talks.

​*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries