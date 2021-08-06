Taliban Take Off Sikh Religious Flag From Afghanistan-Based Holy Shrine: Reports

Amid the withdrawal of the US and allied forces from Afghanistan, Taliban* insurgents have been capturing key areas of the country. Major clashes between Afghan security forces and the Taliban have been making headlines.

Members of the Taliban on Friday removed the "Nishan Sahib", the yellow-coloured religious flag of Sikhs, from the roof of the Gurdwara Thala Sahib, a shrine in the Chamkani district in the Patkia province of Afghanistan, the Hindustan Times reported, citing various reports on the web.

The mentioned shrine is particularly significant to the Sikh community as it is known to have been visited by the founder of their religion, Guru Nanak Dev, hundreds of years ago. Sputnik cannot independently confirm or verify whether the Nishan Sahib was actually removed from the historical gurdwara.

Images of the empty flag-holder at the Gurdwara have emerged on social media, stirring major uproar. Netizens are calling out the group for attacking non-Muslim minorities in Afghanistan.

Recently, several spine-chilling videos of war-torn Afghanistan have emerged on social media, revealing the intensity of the tensions.

Earlier this week, the residence of the country's Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammad was bombed by the Taliban. The politician and his family were not at home at the time and are safe.

*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.