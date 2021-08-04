Taliban Bid to Blow up India-Built Dam Foiled in Afghanistan – Video

Emboldened by the withdrawal of the US forces from Afghanistan, the Taliban* has intensified its fight to gain control of key cities and border areas.

For the second time in a week, Taliban insurgents have targeted the India-built Salma Dam in Afghanistan's Herat province. The most recent attack on Tuesday night was foiled by local security forces.

Afghanistan's government said the insurgent group suffered heavy casualties as its fighters were met with resistance.

The Taliban attack on Salma Dam failed!#Terrorist Taliban attacked the #Salma Dam in Herat province to destroy it last night. But, fortunately they have suffered heavy casualties and fled the area as result of counter-attacks of #ANDSF. pic.twitter.com/xDPUDbXc9S — Fawad Aman (@FawadAman2) August 4, 2021

Four days ago, the first attempt by the Taliban to sabotage the country's largest dam was also thwarted by Afghan forces.

Herat has witnessed heavy fighting in the past week with the insurgents capturing and executing Army Commander Colonel Abdul Hamid Hamidi and five of his security guards on 30 July.

Heavy fighting between Afghan commandos and Taliban in Salma Dam. Reports of several air strikes, residents reporting fighting jets over skies of Herat. — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) July 30, 2021

​Salma Dam, a 42 MW hydroelectric and irrigation project on the Hari River, was renamed the Afghan-India Friendship Dam. Funded and built by India on the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016, it cost $290 million.

As violence has escalated in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US and NATO troops, footage has emerged showing Tuesday's attack on the residence of the country's Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammad.

Video shows the property in ruins after it was bombed by the Taliban. The government confirmed that the minister and his family are safe and were not at home when it was bombed.

په دې وېډیو کې ګورئ، چې د کابل بېګاني برید کې د ملي دفاع وزارت د سرپرست بسم‌الله محمدي کور هم ویجاړ شوی. pic.twitter.com/8ObDOlmLBD — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 4, 2021

*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.