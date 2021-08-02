Register
05:57 GMT02 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 08: U.S. Army soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division arrive from a 9-month deployment in Afghanistan on December 08, 2020 in Fort Drum, New York.

    US Ditching Afghanistan to Face 'Brutal Civil War' With 'Islamist Takeover' Likely, Warns General

    © AFP 2021 / JOHN MOORE
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/02/1083505144_0:3:3086:1738_1200x675_80_0_0_b9ce5f7c08dc4d0ae6a00496bfd21cb5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202108021083504912-us-ditching-afghanistan-to-face-brutal-civil-war-with-islamist-takeover-likely-warns-general/

    Amid the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan, retired Army General David Petraeus earlier predicted that Washington may come to regret its decision to pull American troops out of the South Asian nation, warning that the Taliban group was likely to gain an increasing foothold there.

    Former commander of US and NATO troops in Afghanistan General David Petraeus believes that by withdrawing its forces from the country after nearly 20 years, America has abandoned the South Asian nation to face a “bloody, brutal civil war”.

    General Petraeus was cited by The Times as highlighting the dangers of an Islamist takeover in the country in the wake of the pullout, set to be completed by the end of the month after nearly 20 years in Afghanistan.

    ‘Worst-Case Scenario’

    Weighing in on the dramatic surge of violence in Afghanistan, where the Taliban* militant group has been laying siege to Kandahar, the nation’s second-biggest city, Lashkar Gah, capital of Helmand province, siting on strategic routes such as the highway between Kandahar and Herat, a city in the west of the country, General David Petraeus was quoted as saying:

    “The worst-case scenario is we could see a bloody, brutal civil war similar to that of the 1990s, when the Taliban prevailed.”
    In this Wednesday, March 9, 2011 file photo, Gen. David Petraeus, then top commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan, arrives for an interview at the NATO's head quarter in Kabul, Afghanistan.
    © AP Photo / Musadeq Sadeq
    In this Wednesday, March 9, 2011 file photo, Gen. David Petraeus, then top commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan, arrives for an interview at the NATO's head quarter in Kabul, Afghanistan.

    Afghanistan has witnessed a dramatic rise in violence as US and coalition troops are gradually being withdrawn from the country amid the Taliban’s push for reclaiming territory.

    “The rest of the world will see that we are not supporting democracy or maintaining the values that we promote around the world — human rights, particularly women’s rights, the right to education and freedom of speech and press — all very imperfect in Afghanistan, to be sure, but vastly better than if the Taliban reinstates a medieval Islamist regime,” continued Petraeus.

    The retired general warned that if the Taliban group continued to gain clout across the South Asian nation it might facilitate the return of al-Qaeda* terrorists.

    “If that were to happen we would likely see the return of an al-Qaeda sanctuary, although I don’t think AQ would be able to threaten the homeland and Europe in the near-term. And certainly, our intelligence services and military will be watching for that,” he said.

    He added that the Taliban onslaught, which was already forcing thousands of Afghans to flee, would result in a vast flood of refugees streaming into Pakistan and other neighboring countries. He also underscored the potential dramatic reductions in freedoms for Afghan citizens, particularly women, in the event that the Taliban claim control, saying: “I don’t think this is what the world wants to see.”

    ‘Stronger Negotiating Position’

    The retired general, who in late July predicted in an interview with Fox News that Washington may regret its decision to withdraw forces from Afghanistan “sooner rather than later”, reiterated his concern over the fact that America was ending its military involvement in the volatile country.

    “If we had shown the determination and will to stay, we would have been in a much stronger negotiating position with the Taliban. But if we tell the enemy we are going to leave [which US negotiators stated in “peace” talks with the Taliban in Qatar in 2020], why would they give up anything?”

    With unabated violence continuing in Afghanistan for several weeks now, General David Petraeus expressed puzzlement over why Washington didn’t saw fit to maintain 3,500 troops to “stop the Taliban from bringing back an ultraconservative Islamist theocracy which is not in anyone’s interest.”

    He argued his case, pointing to the example of Iraq, where President Joe Biden had opted to maintain up to 2,500 US troops, albeit not in a combat role, to help the Iraqi security forces “keep an eye on the insurgent and terrorist cell remnants of the Islamic State*.”

    As the Taliban, capitalizing on their rural gains of ostensibly up to half of all Afghanistan's territory, now seek to lay claim to a provincial capital, US air strikes have reportedly targeted the group’s positions, using armed Reaper drones, as well as fighter aircraft from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

    According to the general, however, it would have been wiser for America to retain Bagram and Kandahar airbases.

    An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at the gate of Bagram U.S. air base, on the day the last of American troops vacated it, Parwan province, Afghanistan July 2, 2021.
    © REUTERS / Mohammad Ismail
    An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at the gate of Bagram U.S. air base, on the day the last of American troops vacated it, Parwan province, Afghanistan July 2, 2021.

    “The US may try to continue providing air support. Now, we have to fly from the Gulf, we can’t fly over Iran, so we have to go over southwest Pakistan. We’re not going to get a base in Pakistan,” the general was quoted as saying, adding that much hinged on whether the Afghan air force will be able to continue flying.

    “The Afghan air force requires highly trained mechanics and supply chains and logistical support or they will not be operationally capable,” he pointed out.

    While Afghan government forces claim the that dozens of militants have been killed in the strikes, looking ahead, Petraeus suggested that current developments pointed to a grim scenario where war in Afghanistan would continue, with the situation only getting “much worse.”

    “We forced the Afghan government to release thousands of Taliban prisoners, and got little or nothing for it. But if we had 3,500 troops there to maintain situational awareness and help our Afghan partners, we would have been in a position to prevent the Taliban from bringing civil war to the country.”

    ‘Existential Crisis’

    The statements by the retired American general come as at least 20 people, including some civilians, have died and another 90 sustained injuries during the last four days of ongoing fighting with the Taliban in the Afghan city of Herat, and its outskirts, reported Tolo News.

    Over the weekend, national media reported that Taliban fighters had seized the outskirts of Herat, moving into downtown areas.

    The Afghan TV channel says local authorities have reported "severe casualties" among the Taliban. On Sunday, the government sent reinforcements to the city of Herat, announcing a large-scale operation against the Taliban in the region. Fighting is raging around the three major cities in south and west Afghanistan, Herat, Lashkar Gah and Kandahar.

    An Afghan police officer keeps watch at the check post on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan July 13, 2021.
    © REUTERS / MOHAMMAD ISMAIL
    An Afghan police officer keeps watch at the check post on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan July 13, 2021.

    In Lashkar Gah, insurgents were pushed back after reportedly advancing to just a few hundred metres away from the governor's office on Saturday.

    In April, after US President Joe Biden announced plans to begin the final withdrawal of American forces, effectively the ending US’ longest war, the decision had been met with scepticism from experts. They warned that the situation could potentially spiral out of control in Afghanistan.

    Earlier this month retired Army Gen. David Petraeus, who commanded NATO forces in Afghanistan, said the White House will regret its decision to withdraw from the country.

    A report by Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) John Sopko on 29 July argued that the Taliban’s success in regaining territories from government forces could create an “existential crisis” in the country.

    *Al-Qaeda, Islamic State [Daesh/ISIS] and Taliban are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Ex-NATO Commander in Afghanistan Warns Country Will Collapse Into ‘Brutal Civil War’ Once US Gone
    Retired US General Petraeus Warns Taliban 'Has the Momentum' to Take Control of Afghanistan 'Soon'
    Taliban Militants Attack UN Office in Afghanistan’s Herat Amid Clashes, Gov’t Says
    At Least 20 Dead, 90 Injured Over Four Days of Fighting in Afghanistan’s Herat, Reports Say
    Tags:
    Afghanistan, David Petraeus, Al-Qaeda, Taliban
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Faster, Higher, Stronger - and Funny: Most Hilarious Photos From Tokyo 2020 Olympics
    Faster, Higher, Stronger - and Funny: Most Hilarious Photos From Tokyo 2020 Olympics
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse