Uzbekistan Received US Request to Host Afghans Who Worked For US Military, Source Says

"Yes, we have received such a request. But this is a very difficult issue", the source said.
Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that, as the US forces began their withdrawal from Afghanistan, the US presidential administration asked Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan to host about 9,000 Afghans who helped the US troops.
Last week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration will fly Afghan interpreters to third countries in August where they can wait until their special immigrant visas are approved. They are facing threats from the Taliban* movement for helping US and NATO forces throughout the last 20 years of the war in Afghanistan.
*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
