Conference on Afghan Peace Process Proposed by Pakistan Postponed, Reports Say

Initially, the conference was planned for 17-19 July, according to the invitation note by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, published by Pajhwok.
"Given the geographic proximity and close ties ... of Pakistan and Afghanistan, I am pleased to extend an invitation to visit Pakistan from 17 to 19 July 2021, to participate in the peace conference on Afghan [settlement] in Islamabad," the note said.
However, the agency noted, citing a source in the office of the Afghan president, the conference was postponed to a later date.
Earlier in the day, Pakistani broadcaster 1TV announced that Pakistan was ready to host a conference on the Afghan peace process with the participation of all key stakeholders. The Afghan president's security adviser, Mohammad Mohaqiq, reportedly agreed to participate in the event.
Afghanistan has been engulfed in clashes between the government forces and the Taliban*, who have stepped up offensive as the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country is nearing its end.
Afghan media reported earlier this week that a number of Afghan politicians, including former president Hamid Karzai and head of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, will soon hold talks with the Taliban representatives in Qatar's capital, Doha.
The Taliban* is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia
