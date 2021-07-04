Video: Massive Explosion Seen in Caspian Sea, Linked to 'Volcano Eruption'

A massive explosion was spotted in the Caspian Sea on Sunday, with some reports initially suggesting that it could have been connected with a nearby coastal oil platform.
This, however, was later debunked by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), which released a statement saying that there had been no accidents registered on offshore platforms.
"There were no accidents on offshore platforms and industrial facilities under the direct control of SOCAR, and work continues normally. If there is additional information, we will inform the public", the company stated.
The country's Ministry of Ecology said that the incident is under investigation, and the preliminary cause is said to be a volcanic eruption.
SOCAR-ın birbaşa nəzarətində olan dəniz platformalarında və sənaye obyektlərində hər hansı qəza baş verməyib, iş normal rejimdə davam edir. Əlavə məlumat olarsa, ictimaiyyəti məlumatlandıracağıq.— SOCAR (@SOCARofficial) July 4, 2021
The videos shared online show a large blast in the sea, with flames and smoke rising up from the waters. Some clips were filmed from the coastline, while others appear to have been filmed from an oil vessel.
*Umid oil rig. The rig is safe (as video filmed from it), explosion and fire is in the sea near by pic.twitter.com/MUSjcy8WWZ— Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) July 4, 2021
SOCAR: The initial suspicion of an explosion in the Caspian Sea is the eruption of a mud volcano#Azerbaijan #Bakuhttps://t.co/iGMGCJ2crh pic.twitter.com/lTxm74bGB9— APA News Agency (@APA_English) July 4, 2021
Initial reports of an explosion off the coast of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea, possibly Umid gas field. pic.twitter.com/3R8KeAVA5s— Doge (@IntelDoge) July 4, 2021
One reporter shared several photos of the explosion.
Explosion reported near oil platform in the Caspian Sea— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) July 4, 2021
pic.twitter.com/v0cpDU3ulY
All comments
Show new comments (0)