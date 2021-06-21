Afghanistan Welcomes Turkey's Support in Safeguarding Kabul Airport, Foreign Minister Says

Earlier in June, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara was planning to guard the Kabul Airport after US troops withdraw from Afghanistan. The issue was discussed in his talks with US President Joe Biden. Russia's Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said that Turkey's plans violate the US agreement with the Taliban.
"We welcome it and we will support it. We believe that this will be essential for continuation of Turkish and NATO, as well as the international community's support to Afghanistan", the foreign minister said in an interview with TRT World, published on his Twitter account.
The minister added that Turkey will be the lead nation to provide security for the Kabul Airport and while doing so, may receive support from the rest of NATO.
Atmar added that the role of Pakistan is also "exceedingly important in the peace process" and stabilisation efforts.
