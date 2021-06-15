Register
12:08 GMT15 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An artist impression of Taishan Nuclear Power Plant, to be operated by China Guangdong Nuclear Power (CGN), is displayed on a viewing platform overlooking the construction site in Taishan, Guangdong province, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

    Beijing Says Nuclear Plant Safe Amid US Media Hysteria About Chernobyl-Style ‘Leak’

    © REUTERS / Bobby Yip
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0e/1083146088_0:-1:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_7be0823c659c00b90c5deaa3fe5657d4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202106151083153268-beijing-says-nuclear-plant-safe-amid-us-media-hysteria-about-chernobyl-style-leak/

    US media reported late Monday that officials in Washington had spent a week assessing a report of a possible radiation leak at the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant in China’s Guangdong province following a French company’s warning about an “imminent radiological threat.”

    Radiation levels at the Taishan NPP are normal and there are no safety concerns to report, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has announced.

    “There is no abnormality in the radiation levels around the nuclear power plant, and safety is guaranteed,” Zhao told reporters at a regular press briefing on Tuesday.

    “According to information provided by the relevant authorities, the current situation at the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant meets technical requirements,” the spokesman added.

    He stressed that China pays close attention to nuclear safety issues, and has a nuclear safety management and oversight system that’s in line with international standards and national specificities.

    Zhao’s comments follow reporting by CNN Monday that the US National Security Council had spent a week assessing a report on a possible ‘leak’ at Taishan and had held ‘multiple’ meetings on the matter. Framatome, a French nuclear reactor maker, which partially owns and operates the plant, reportedly warned authorities in the US Department of Energy via a letter of an “imminent radiological threat,” and accused Chinese authorities of upping standards on acceptable levels of radiation to avoid a plant shutdown.

    A nuclear reactor and related factilities as part of the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant, to be operated by China Guangdong Nuclear Power (CGN), is seen under construction in Taishan, Guangdong province
    © REUTERS / Bobby Yip
    Chinese Scholar: US Blacklisting Chinese Nuclear Power Company is Politically Motivated
    According to a memo obtained by CNN, Framatome sent its appeal to Washington in a bid to receive an emergency waiver for American sanctions. China’s nuclear power industry was slapped with US restrictions in 2019, supposedly amid concerns of its alleged ties to the Chinese military. Beijing blasted the US decision at the time, and observers deemed the restrictions to be politically motivated.

    Taishan NPP released a statement Sunday indicating that the radiation situation in and around the plant was “normal,” and that both of its reactors were operational –one following an overhaul. “All operating indicators of the two units have met the requirements of nuclear safety regulations and power plant technical specifications,” the plant said in a statement.

    Framatome issued a separate public statement Friday indicating that “according to the data available, the plant is operating within the safety parameters,” with the company said to be engaged in “supporting resolution of a performance issue.”

    Notwithstanding the public statements by Chinese officials, Taishan NPP and Framatome, some US media couldn’t help but dramatize the situation, with Newsweek titling a piece on the story “China Nuclear Plant Leak Response Evokes Chernobyl as Taishan Facility Insists It’s Safe.” The magazine went on to suggest that the reports around Taishan harken back to “memories of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986, when the Soviet Union played down issues with radiation levels at one of its nuclear plants.”

    Chernobyl: disaster consequences and life in exclusion zone
    © RIA Novosti . Vitaly Ankov
    ‘We Didn’t Feel Anything Right Away – These Weren’t Bullets’: True Stories of Chernobyl Liquidators
    Other media, including Bloomberg, also recalled the Chernobyl incident in its coverage.

    French energy giant Electricite de France (EDF) – the parent of Framatome, has a 30 percent stake in Taishan NPP alongside China General Nuclear Power Group. The dual reactor plant is situated in southern China, about 75 km from Macao, and about 140 km west of Hong Kong. The plant became operational between 2018 and 2019, and reportedly uses a ‘new generation’ of nuclear reactor technology.

    Related:

    BREST Fast Neutron Reactor: Russia Offers a New Nuclear Paradigm for Sustainable Development
    Tehran Blasts Ex-Mossad Chief for 'Threatening Iranian Nuclear Scientists'
    Qatari Envoy Urges IAEA to Monitor Israeli Nuclear Activities, Inspect Their Reactors
    US Reportedly Does Not Deem Situation at Chinese Nuclear Plant Critical Amid Conflicting Leak Claims
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse