Register
17:01 GMT05 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Hundreds of Hong Kong Residents Quarantined As Health Experts Warn Of Mutant COVID-19 Variant Cases

    © REUTERS / Tyrone Siu
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 50
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1b/1082464139_0:28:3070:1754_1200x675_80_0_0_07fd7be9d7b6ea3182805d1eebad38c4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202105051082809083-hundreds-of-hong-kong-residents-quarantined-as-health-experts-warn-of-mutant-covid-19-variant-cases/

    The cases sparked evacuations and quarantines in roughly 460 flats across three districts in the special administrative region on late Tuesday after authorities traced contacts linked to the two workers, Chinese media reported.

    Residents in Hong Kong are concerned as authorities have quarantined three districts due to a mutated strain of coronavirus, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Wednesday.

    Six COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Hong Kong, with two domestic workers infected with the mutated N501Y strain, prompting local health experts to warn the variant of COVID-19 could spread across the region.

    “The two [domestic workers] appear to be friends who work in different districts but travelled to other places to eat together during their infectious period. Could there be a transmission chain there? The biggest worry is if a superspreader cluster appears, then things would get out of hand,” University of Hong Kong microbiologist Dr Ho Pak-leung said on Wednesday.

    © REUTERS / THOMAS PETER
    China Passes 275 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Shots Mark as Campaign Hits 10 Million Per Day
    Three cases from Nepal were also recorded, with total cases in Hong Kong reaching 11,796 and 210 deaths. A total of 10 cases of the new variant have been recorded, the report added.

    The news comes as the N501Y strain joins other variants from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil.

    “If we allow the virus to remain in the community, especially over the coming Mother’s Day weekend, it could lead to an even worse fifth wave of infections,” infectious diseases expert Dr Leung Chi-chiu said on Wednesday.

    The domestic helper in Tseun Wan and housewife from India were likely to have contracted the strain in recent travels, he added.

    “They both already carried antibodies for the coronavirus, which suggests they could have been sick for more than a week. As their viral load was also very low, it’s likely they had already been sick and were recovering, and retested positive from the remaining traces of the virus,” Leung said.

    He also urged the government to boost test and trace efforts and urged a ban on travel from high-risk locations as well as warned against reducing quarantine periods due to potentially longer incubation periods.

    The Olympic Symbol is reinstated after it was taken down for maintenance ahead of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the Odaiba section, Tokyo Bay, Tuesday, 1 December 2020.
    © AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
    China Offers COVID-19 Vaccines To Olympic Athletes In 2021 Tokyo and 2022 Beijing Games
    According to Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam, over 100,000 of 370,000 domestic workers in the city were tested at the weekend, with thousands more given vaccines ahead of the 9 May government deadline.

    Figures from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine reveal nearly 151m global cases and 3.2m deaths, with the United States leading with 32.3m cases and roughly 576,000 deaths.

    Related:

    China to Continue to Cooperate With WHO to Establish Origin of COVID-19
    China Offers COVID-19 Vaccines To Olympic Athletes In 2021 Tokyo and 2022 Beijing Games
    China Hits COVID-19 Vaccination Milestone of 100Mln Shots, Health Commission Says
    China Passes 275 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Shots Mark as Campaign Hits 10 Million Per Day
    Tags:
    South China Morning Post, Carrie Lam, Hong Kong, life under COVID-19 quarantine, quarantine, vaccine, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    While They Were Still Together: Bill and Melinda Gates' Most Iconic Photos
    While They Were Still Together: Bill and Melinda Gates' Most Iconic Photos
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse