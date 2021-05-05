Netizens React to New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Announcing Her Longed-For Wedding Date

The 40-year-old head of New Zealand's government, Jacinda Ardern, on Wednesday revealed the date of her much-awaited wedding to her fiancée, Clarke Gayford. "We have finally got a date. Finally", Ardern noted, speaking on NZ radio, adding that the event is scheduled for the forthcoming summer, without revealing the precise date.
"When I say we've got a date, that doesn't mean we've told anyone yet. I feel like we should probably put some invites out", she said.
At the end of January 2018, Ardern announced that she was pregnant and expecting a baby in June. On 21 June 2018, Ardern and Gayford had a daughter named Neve Te Aroha. Ardern and Gayford became engaged on 28 April 2019.
Netizens congratulated Ardern on the much-anticipated event.
Many CONGRATULATIONS— Sohailhabeeb (@Sohailhabeeb3) May 5, 2021
PM Ardern, all the best in new life,👍@jacindaardern https://t.co/XXGitsBl8T
@jacindaardern congratulations on the wedding however, you’re not to old for anything! As a PM at your age, you’re living proof that age doesn’t impact on what you want. Young, old or in between, no one needs to miss out because of age 😃😃. Once again, congratulations.— Brad Robson (@Brad_Robson) May 5, 2021
Finally a wedding date for @jacindaardern and @NZClarke summer 2021, looking forward to the invite 😉— Chang Hung-Duncan (@ChangHung23) May 5, 2021
A stunning day in the capital. Hark, is that the faint sound of wedding bells?👂🏼— Ben McKay (@benmackey) May 5, 2021
Congratulations to the first family Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford on setting a date for their wedding 💌 pic.twitter.com/SROO1WBG1M
Some could not resist the chance to make a caustic comment.
Her biggest concern right now @jacindaardern is will her wedding dress be traditional or cultural to get the biggest thumbs up— philwilson (@realphilwilson) May 5, 2021
BREAKING: It has been leaked dear leader Jacinda Ardern will be pulling her own cart at the wedding. Clarke will be supplying the disco cookies— Jknighty (@Jknighty20) May 5, 2021
Will she wear the veil over her face to symbolise modesty & obedience? pic.twitter.com/WUbbDbYrx9— Scottish Lassie (@CountessC8te) May 5, 2021
Jacinda Ardern stood in the 2017 general election as a candidate from the Labour Party, and became the nation's prime minister at 37, the youngest female head of government in the world at the time. Her party secured a majority in the 2020 elections and Ardern became prime minister for a second term. The progressive politician has earned adoration for her courageous initiatives, despite facing serious challenges including a global pandemic and terrorist attacks in 2019.
