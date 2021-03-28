Sandstorm Descends on Beijing – Video

A powerful sandstorm hit Beijing this weekend, with strong winds and dust sweeping across the streets of the China’s capital.
According to China Daily, Beijing's Municipal Observatory issued gale force wind and dust alerts on Saturday morning.
Zhang Linna, chief weather forecaster at the Beijing Meteorological Station, said while the wind will drop by Sunday night, "some dust may blow back on Monday afternoon due to the wind shifting to the south."
Zhang also advised the public to keep their windows and doors closed during the sandstorm, and urged children, the elderly, and people suffering from respiratory allergies to "reduce their outdoor activities."
Videos of the extreme weather have been posted on social media.
Beijing was enveloped in thick dust carrying high levels of hazardous particles as a second sandstorm in two weeks hit the city due to winds from Mongolia and northwestern China https://t.co/ESK8YxJpSJ pic.twitter.com/24IWVbdG6W— Reuters (@Reuters) March 28, 2021
Another #sandstorm moves through Beijing now.— Tong Bingxue 仝冰雪 (@tongbingxue) March 28, 2021
The white Sun I filmed right now in the Ming Dynasty Wall Relics Park, the only existing city wall of original Beijing inner city, over 550 years old, 1.5 km long. pic.twitter.com/ilFQkEUGM1
#Beijing #Sandstorm— Tong Bingxue 仝冰雪 (@tongbingxue) March 28, 2021
One more shot on the Wall: pic.twitter.com/OE4noCjNgf
All comments
Show new comments (0)