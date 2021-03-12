Register
17:09 GMT12 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this photo taken Dec. 17, 2019 and released Dec. 27, 2019 by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese honor guard raise the Chinese flag during the commissioning ceremony of China's Shandong aircraft carrier at a naval port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province

    China’s 2021 Defence Budget Makes Reunification Plan With Taiwan ‘More Obvious’: Taiwanese Expert

    © AP Photo / Li Gang
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107903/88/1079038804_0:224:3072:1952_1200x675_80_0_0_2b9f3b50f72692e831aeed23944b513c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202103121082321278-chinas-2021-defence-budget-makes-reunification-plan-with-taiwan-more-obvious-taiwanese-expert/

    Despite last year recording its lowest economic growth in three decades, largely because of the fallout of the COVID-19 epidemic, China has increased its defence spending this year by 6.8 percent to $209 billion. Beijing’s defence budget grew by only 6.6 percent last year.

    The Chinese defence budget for 2021, unveiled at the annual session of the National People’s Congress (NPC) which closed on Thursday, has made plans to reunify with Taiwan even “more obvious”, Tzu Chieh Hung - a Chinese military expert at Taipei-based think-tank the Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR) - told Sputnik.

    “The People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) recent preparations for military reunification with Taiwan have also become more and more obvious, including increasing the frequency of military aircraft entering Taiwan’s ADIZ, the expansion of Fuqing Longtian and the Huian military airport, and various exercises against Taiwan,” Hung said.

    The expert was referring to a January incident when eight of China’s nuclear-capable H-6K bombers and four of its J-16 fighter jets entered Taiwan’s Air Identification Defence Zone (ADIZ), a move described as “unusual” by Taipei’s defence ministry. Analysts, on the other hand, saw it as a show of strength by Beijing, aimed at sending out a message to Taiwan - the island territory which Beijing considers to be a renegade province of the People’s Republic - as well as to the US.

    In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency and taken Friday, May 11, 2018, two Su-35 fighter jets and a H-6K bomber from the People's Liberation Army air force fly in formation during patrol that included the Luzon Straits also known as Bashi Straits near Taiwan
    © AP Photo / Han Chao
    Beijing Blasts US for Using Taiwan Issue to 'Hype Up' China's Military Threat
    Hung pointed out that “modernising” the Chinese military to become a “world-class” fighting force by 2027, as spelt out by President Xi Jinping in the 19th Central Committee Meeting of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) in 2017, was one of the major goals that the increased defence spending sought to realise.

    At  present, China’s defence budget, despite being the second largest in the world, is about a quarter of what the US spends on its military upgrades, salaries and purchases annually.

    “Secondly, China is also preparing for a war that might take place because of its plan to reunify with Taiwan,” claimed the Taiwanese expert, as he cited President Xi’s statement in January last year wherein he didn’t rule out the prospect of reunification by force, if necessary.

    “As a result, China's defence budget will continue to increase in the next few years to serve these goals,” Hung underlined.

    China considers Taiwan as a breakaway province that should be reunified with the mainland one day under the "One Country Two Systems" policy.

    Trump’s Taiwan Policy A “Wake-up” Call for China

    Hung said that the pace of China’s military development had quickened in recent years because of former US President Donald Trump’s policy towards Taiwan, which was a departure from the actions of previous American administrations aimed at not antagonising Beijing too much.

    “It is worth noting that the US Trump administration’s attitude towards China in the past few years was a wake-up call to China. With the deterioration of US-China relations and the strengthening of Taiwan-US relations during the Trump era, China perceives the threat and has accelerated the development of the People’s Liberation Army,” said Hung.

    Hung claims that even President Xi’s 2017 address spelling out his vision to modernise the military by 2027 was in response to Trump’s hostile policy as well as the regional security situation, as the US tried to lobby regional powers such as Japan, Australia and India against China.

    Tensions between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan further escalated on the day of Joe Biden inauguration, with the island being represented at the ceremony for the first time since the US severed diplomatic ties with the Republic of China (ROC) in 1979, in accordance with its adherence to the “One China” policy.

    “These military goals and preparations will not change with the future trend of US-China relations because China has recognised that its foreign relations and the development of the situation are still likely to change in the future, but enhancing the strength of the People’s Liberation Army will be given strong support vis-a-vis the United States, Taiwan or other countries,” Hung says.
    Taiwanese engineering corps soldiers operate a US-made M48A5 armoured vehicle-launched bridge during a demonstration as Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen inspect troops in Tainan, southern Taiwan, on January 15, 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / SAM YEH
    Taiwanese engineering corps soldiers operate a US-made M48A5 armoured vehicle-launched bridge during a demonstration as Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen inspect troops in Tainan, southern Taiwan, on January 15, 2021.

    Under Trump, the US stepped up its military and diplomatic support for Taiwan, despite repeated protests by Beijing that such backing could upset the regional security balance.

    In October last year, the US approved arms sales worth around $1.8 billion to Taiwan, which involved equipping the Taiwanese forces with rocket launchers, sensors and artillery.

    The US House of Representatives also passed the Taiwan Assurance Act in 2019, which aimed at supporting Taiwan’s cause on international platforms.

    As a parting shot at China, the outgoing Trump administration in January this year removed restrictions on interactions between US and Taiwanese diplomats, another decision that sparked strong criticism of “meddling in internal affairs” by Beijing.

    Related:

    Biden's Trade Agenda Reflects More Hardline Stance Against China in Rules, Experts Say
    Beijing, Singapore Launch Joint Military Drills in South China Sea in Bid to Boost Regional Defences
    Beijing Blasts US for Using Taiwan Issue to 'Hype Up' China's Military Threat
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, President XiJinping, Taiwan, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A top-down view of a polyester face mask - showing the fibres nicely bundled - after being photographed with a scanning electron microscope, is seen in an undated image released 9 March 2021. The scale is 250 micrometres, or millionths of a metre, wide.
    Masks Seen Through The Microscope: Which are the Most Effective Against COVID-19?
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse