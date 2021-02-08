Myanmar Police Use Water Cannon Against Anti-Coup Protesters in Naypyidaw

Police used water cannon on Monday against protesters demonstrating against a coup in Myanmar's capital, according to media reports.
According to reports, law enforcement has fired water cannon in short bursts against thousands of protesters.
#WhatIsHappeningInMyanmar 8.2.201 @Naypyidaw pic.twitter.com/i4Ww9bCE55— Po (@Po13214129) February 8, 2021
Myanmar's military took control of the country on Monday and declared a year-long state of emergency after accusing State Counsellor San Suu Kyi's party of fraud over its recent election victory, reversing the democratic transition underway in the country since 2011 after over five decades of military rule.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
