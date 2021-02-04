Register
15:18 GMT04 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man walks by a board displaying various banknotes issued in the world at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea.

    China To Study Joining CPTPP Trade Bloc After UK Applies To Boost Post-Brexit Partnerships In Asia

    © AP Photo
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105032/25/1050322537_0:199:4000:2449_1200x675_80_0_0_828d690c3b7cbc4787c824ca847537d0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202102041081979139-china-to-study-joining-cptpp-trade-bloc-after-uk-applies-to-boost-post-brexit-partnerships-in-asia/

    China would join the trade bloc to boost globalisation efforts and regional economic integration, a key spokesperson for Beijing said in a statement as quoted by Chinese media. The news comes as the UK formally applied to join the 11-member bloc in late January to boost trade ties after leaving the European Union.

    China is currently conducting a study on potentially joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the Global Times reported on Thursday.

    Gao Feng, Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) spokesman, said at an online press conference that China was willing to boost exchanges with CPTPP members on numerous challenges, the report said.

    Such efforts signalled China was actively addressing concerns on joining the CPTPP, Bai Ming, deputy director for MOFCOM's International Market Research Institute, told Global Times.

    China remained open and positive on joining the trade deal and would evaluate other possibilities for cooperation, he said, adding Beijing would still need to submit a formal application due to geopolitical concerns.

    The news comes as China inked the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in November last year, worth $26.2tn and covering two-thirds of the global population. RCEP is the world's largest regional trade bloc in history.

    China also struck a massive trade deal 'in principle' with the EU, reportedly the largest bilateral agreement in history, in late December, despite protests from the incoming Biden administration at the time.

    China's Pledge Amid UK Application to Trade Bloc

    From left: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj during are photographed before a plenary meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, India and China (RIC) in the Reception House of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    Beijing To Grow Free Trade Network With Int'l Partners Amid RCEP Deal, China's Foreign Ministry Says
    The United Kingdom formally applied to join the 11-member free trade deal on Monday, which represents roughly 500m people and 13.5 percent of the global economy.

    London announced the application a year after withdrawing from the EU, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson adding the CPTPP would bring "enormous economic benefits" to the UK, Downing Street announced in a statement.

    "Applying to be the first new country to join the CPTPP demonstrates our ambition to do business on the best terms with our friends and partners all over the world and be an enthusiastic champion of global free trade," Johnson said in late January.

    Australia, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Vietnam and Australia are members and trade talks are set to launch in 2021, according to the UK Department for International Trade (DfIT). Accession to the partnership was a "priority" for Britain and joining it could boost the CPTPP's proportional global GDP contribution rise to 16 percent, trade secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

    Related:

    EU Should Avoid Influence From Other Nations on EU-China Relations, FM Wang Yi Says Amid Trade Deal
    China 'Trumps' US As Top Market For Asia-Pacific Business Amid RCEP Trade Deal, COVID-19, HSBC says
    Beijing To Grow Free Trade Network With Int'l Partners Amid RCEP Deal, China's Foreign Ministry Says
    UK Officially Applies to Join CPTPP Trade Deal
    Tags:
    accession negotiations, accession talks, accession, United Kingdom, New Zealand, China, free trade agreement, free trade, CPTPP
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Legal Scramble
    Legal Scramble
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse