Preliminary 5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Fiji, USGS Says

The USGS data shows that the tremor was recorded at 20:49 UTC, at a depth of 10.2 km. No tsunami warnings have been released in the area despite the power of the earthquake.
Fiji is an island nation situated in the Pacific Ocean in the so-called Ring of Fire quake region, where a significant number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions take place.
A moderate earthquake with shallow depth of 10 km, source location occurred 88 km from NNW from Yadua Island,— Seismology Fiji (@FijiSeismology) February 2, 2021
Vanua Levu. However, it does not pose any immediate tsunami threat to the Fiji region. pic.twitter.com/sKsn3AEWwA
Apart from casualties, there have been no reports of any damage caused by the earthquake at the moment.
Previously, major tremors were reported near Fiji several times over the last months of 2020. No casualties or significant damage were reported.
