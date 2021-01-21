Powerful 7.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines

The quake, with a magnitude of 7.0, hit 213 km from the city of Pondaguitan on the island of Mindanao, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The epicentre was located at a depth of 138.9 kilometres.
So far, there have been no reports of any damages or casualties caused by the earthquake and local authorities have not issued a tsunami alert.
An #earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 on the Richter Scale hit 210 km SE of Pondaguitan, #Philippines at 12:23 UTC (5:53 pm IST) today: USGS Earthquake pic.twitter.com/suI8xx8Gr0— Brijesh K N Tiwari (@brijeshkntiwari) January 21, 2021
According to local news outlet Inquirer, residents of Davao, a major Philippine commercial centre, felt the tremor as well.
M7.1 #earthquake (#lindol) strikes 234 km SE of #Caburan (#Philippines) 13 min ago. Effects reported by eyewitnesses: pic.twitter.com/9efpJbF0cq— EMSC (@LastQuake) January 21, 2021
