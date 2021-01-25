EXO's Dancing Machine Kai Becomes First Guest of Seoul Design Foundation's Youtube Series

Main dancer and charismatic centre of K-Pop boy band EXO - Kim Jong-in, also known by his stage name Kai - appeared on the recently launched Youtube series by Seoul Design Foundation about industry on the 21 January.
Known also as the male muse of Gucci and an artist, the performer was introduced as “concept expert Kai” and he talked about his inspiration and thoughts about work and life.
The internationally famed dancer and singer recently released his first solo-mini album titled simply Kai and he was intricately involved in every stage of its production - from concept to cover - and he says he is always happiest when he is busy. The next most important thing for him is the love and support of his fans who have even helped him to achieve a new iTunes record among SM Entertainment artists recently. The mini-album has topped the charts in 72 countries giving it the greatest amount of No 1 hits. This breaks the record formerly held by his EXO co-member Baekhyun, who reached top slot in 69 countries.
