Debut Solo Album of EXO's Kai Dominates Global Charts

Kai (real name Kim Jong-in) from K-pop boy band EXO is making waves as a solo artist after his record ”Kai – The 1st Mini Album” made it to number one in the iTunes Album Chart in 60 countries. What’s more, “Mmmh” – a single from the album – reached top spot in the iTunes Singles Chart in 35 countries, setting a new record.
Worldwide Album iTunes No. 1s 🥇— KAItunes 🥇 (@KAItunesfund) December 13, 2020
Kai - The 1st Mini Album has reached 60 iTunes no. 1s!
NEW: Chile
Let’s get No. 1 in more countries! Keep buying Mmmh and KAI on iTunes ✨#KAI #카이 #开 #엑소카이 @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/kLHF3Wcaok
Mmmh iTunes No. 1s 🥇— KAItunes 🥇 (@KAItunesfund) December 10, 2020
Mmmh by Kai has reached 35 iTunes no. 1s!
NEW: British Virgin Islands
✨Mmmh has surpassed EXO’s Obsession (34) and is now the song with the most iTunes song No. 1s by an SM artist#KAI #카이 #开 #엑소카이 @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/VWIdJSUhU5
Kai, aka “Gucci Boy,” broke the record previously held by EXO, who made it to number one in 34 countries with the album “Obsession.”
Gucci Boy now has the fifth highest number of chart-topping singles among SM artists.
“Mmmh” is the fifth highest selling single of all time among SM artists. Gucci Boy’s bandmate Baekhyun is the best-selling solo SM artists ever, while the two highest-selling SM albums are by EXO – “Love Shot” and “Obsession.”
The music video for the “Mmmh” already has 25 millions views and counting.
EXO-Ls (official name for EXO fans) are unsurprisingly pretty happy, as social media shows:
I love his album so much. And MyKAI stays slaying in everything he wears..so sexy. #KAI #카이 #EXO #Mmmh #rideordie @weareoneEXO https://t.co/EnLN8RmTrh— EXOareEXOLpick💎Vote/Stream/Tag weareoneEXO!! (@Fanoftalent14) December 13, 2020
Kai's album is so unique in a sense that you can't really tell the concept because it's all just kai. That's it. I love it. ❤ #Kai #Mmmh #카이 #음— your average multifangirl 🌺 (@namjayeojastan) December 13, 2020
His debut album was so good, we are all thirsty for MORE music frm him. The past 2 weeks have been amazing! Basking in his love & affection as he tries to give us as much content as possible & making us laugh, cry & sigh! What a ride.— 🔥K开I - Mmmh🔥 (@rb_kjikms) December 13, 2020
WE LOVE YOU, KAI!#ThankYouKAI #종이니에게
Thank you for giving us a masterpice, a fruit of your passion, love and artistry. There are so many uncertain things in life but one thing that I am sure of is that your album will stand the test of time and will remain special in our hearts.Respect! 👏🏽👍🏽#ThankYouKAI #종이니에게 pic.twitter.com/tS5TK7uoX8— KAI 开 MMMH (@seosa16) December 13, 2020
