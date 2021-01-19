Register
10:39 GMT19 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An employee of SinoVac stands near an advertisement for its SARS CoV-2 Vaccine for COVID-19 named CoronaVac at its factory in Beijing on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020

    China Secures Shots for Global Buyers With Stable Supply as EU Faces Pfizer Delays

    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/13/1081812545_0:52:3072:1780_1200x675_80_0_0_067d1d600b0efe5a9a26f23c18b43bbb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202101191081812605-china-secures-shots-for-global-buyers-with-stable-supply-as-eu-faces-pfizer-delays/

    Brazil has begun its COVID-19 vaccine rollout on Sunday with doses developed by Chinese producer Sinovac, soon after the regulatory approval for its emergency use, bringing relief amid a surge in cases.

    Sinovac's vaccine, known as CoronaVac, is the only one available so far in Brazil due to a delay in the shipment of the other approved vaccine developed by AstraZeneca. 

    As some EU countries struggle with the stagnated rollout of COVID-19 vaccines because of delayed shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, more countries holding Chinese-developed vaccines ramp up mass inoculations given China's a stable and orderly supply of shots.

    Chinese vaccines, with its stable manufacturing capability and easier transportation, secured doses for global buyers and fulfilled the Chinese government's pledge of "making vaccine a public good," said observers, stressing that Chinese-developed vaccines are increasingly a popular choice for many who scramble for life-saving resources from "vaccine nationalist" countries hoarding enough doses to vaccinate entire populations several times.

    A signage of Sinopharm is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), following the COVID-19 outbreak, in Beijing, China September 5, 2020.
    © REUTERS / TINGSHU WANG
    China Approves Public Use of Sinopharm Vaccine Against COVID-19 – Reports

    Canada, for example, has ordered enough vaccines to protect each Canadian five times. Also, US President Donald Trump in December signed an executive order to prioritize Americans for a vaccine ahead of US assistance to other countries.

    China stands ready to help more countries which rely on some Western countries prioritizing only their domestic market. China has sent out COVID-19 vaccines to at least ten countries including Indonesia, Peru, Pakistan and Serbia, according to Global Times' calculations.

    The Butantan Institute has secured 46 million doses of CoronaVac by April, while the institute is prepared to reprocess the vaccine on its own production lines. Some six million CoronaVac doses are ready to be sent out, Reuters reported. 

    The federally funded Fiocruz institute, which has sought an emergency use authorization for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, is still waiting for a delayed shipment of the ingredient in the AstraZeneca vaccine to a Rio de Janeiro assembly line, Reuters reported.

    The Health Ministry has scrambled to get 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India, but a Brazilian plane, scheduled to take off on Friday to India, was delayed by "international logistical problems," media reported. 

    The postponement came after the Indian government said it could not give a date for the export of vaccines produced in the country.

    After the flight was postponed, which would fetch the two million doses, the Ministry of Health asked the Butantan Institute to deliver all 6 million doses of CoronaVac to the public, local media reported.

    Soldiers of the Brazilian Armed Forces are seen during the disinfection procedures of the Christ The Redeemer statue at the Corcovado mountain prior to the opening of the touristic attraction on August 15, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 13, 2020, amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
    © AFP 2020 / MAURO PIMENTEL
    Big Pharma Sees Brazil as Battleground Against Russia & China's Anti-COVID Vaccines, Academic Says

    Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria said Brazilian health regulator Anvisa's decision was a triumph for science. Doria's remarks were widely seen as an insinuation against Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro, who is seen by observers to have touted vaccines only developed by Western countries but politicized and demonized Chinese vaccines. 

    Some EU countries increasingly decry the short notice of late doses, while others are receiving fewer than expected doses.

    Six EU countries described the delay as unacceptable and said it impacted the credibility of the vaccination process. Yet about one-third of the 27 EU governments cited "insufficient" doses at a video conference of health ministers on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

    Six EU governments asked the European Commission to pressure Pfizer-BioNTech "to ensure stability and transparency of timely (vaccine) deliveries."

    Under the premise that the quality and supply speed of vaccines by some Western producers were questioned, more and more countries started to seek alternative providers and turn to China.

    Hungary, an EU member, is seeking emergency domestic approval for the Chinese coronavirus vaccine rather than wait for a review by the EU's European Medicines Agency, according to media reports. 

    Hungary's government said on Thursday it has reached a deal with China's Sinopharm to buy its coronavirus vaccine.

    © REUTERS / YVES HERMAN
    Hungary's Orban Looks East for COVID-19 Vaccines After EU Buy-up Falls Short

    A Japanese medical expert Masahiro Kami, a physician and head of the nonprofit Medical Governance Research Institute, told the Global Times in a previous interview that Japan should consider importing Chinese vaccines instead of only Western-made COVID-19 vaccines, as there have been safety concerns over the mRNA-based Pfizer vaccine recently following the deaths of 29 elderly Norwegian people who received it. 

    Chinese-developed inactivated vaccines can be stored in an ordinary refrigerator, making it easier and quicker to be shipped in pooper regions which help guarantee its accessibility compared to mRNA ones, Tao Lina, a Shanghai-based medical expert on vaccines, told the Global Times on Monday.

    China is also one of the countries with the largest production capacity and the most mature techniques in inactivated vaccine R&D, which also ensures accessibility of Chinese vaccines in an orderly and efficient manner, said Tao.

    This article was originally published by The Global Times.

    Tags:
    Pfizer, Hungary, vaccine, vaccinations, COVID-19, Brazil, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris wears an elegant one-shoulder satin bodycon gown at Showtime's 2012 EMMYEVE Soiree held at Sunset Tower on 22 September 2012 in West Hollywood, California.
    Fan of Pearls and Converse Sneakers: Style of US First Female Vice President Kamala Harris
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse