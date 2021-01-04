Plot Thickens as Twitterati Begin Questioning 'Suspicious Disappearance' of Alibaba Founder Jack Ma

Twitter turned into a book of questions on Monday after netizens from around the world began discussing the sudden disappearance of Jack Ma from the public eye for at least two months now.
People are speculating that China’s Communist government headed by President Xi Jinping could be behind the vanishing of one of Asia’s richest businessmen.
Chinese billionaire #JackMa suspected missing after criticising President Xi Jinping— Omkar Kadam (@om_kadam_) January 4, 2021
Value of a democratic country is realised when you see such examples
Thankful to god that I was born in
भारत 🇮🇳 🙏🏼
#JackMa— Saad (@saadaakbani) January 4, 2021
Whole World: Where is Jack ma??
Chinese government who have detained him: pic.twitter.com/50uuJ9yg0m
Chinese Billionaire & #Alibaba— Muneeba Tak (@MuneebaTak) January 4, 2021
Founder #JackMa missing after criticising the chinese govt. and President #XiJinping!!#China, again in limelight over #humanrightsviolations ...
Ironically world is silent! pic.twitter.com/y8WU5zEpEm
This is terrifying.— Rahul Sachdeva (@virgeries9) January 4, 2021
Hope he is fine.#JackMa pic.twitter.com/Sdb2u964Rn
In November last year, media outlets reported that government officials in China had not only reprimanded Jack over his negative comments, but had also suspended the initial public offering (IPO) worth $37 billion of his business venture “Ant Group” on the orders of President Xi.
Over a period of three months, Jack lost a fortune worth $11 billion, dropping his net worth from $61 billion in October 2020 to $50.9 billion currently, the Bloomberg Billionaire Index has noted.
As of now, no official statement from the Alibaba Group has been released to address the buzz over the strange disappearance of its chief.
