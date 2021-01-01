Start Your Year Successfully: S Korean Rapper Beenzino and Model Stefanie Michova Engaged

One of the most famous couples in South Korea is finally getting married after six year of dating.

2021 is off to a good start for K-pop stans and K-drama lovers: not only has the dream couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin confirmed their relationship, famous rapper Beenzino also proposed to his model girlfriend Stefanie Michova and shared a post on his Instagram.

The artist prepared a cozy home-made dinner on New Year's Eve for his beloved with a romantic atmosphere, and proposed to her with an engagement ring from Tiffany and Co. The engaged couple posted the news on social media and Beenzino showed how his beloved cried tears of joy after the proposal.

Beenzino and Stefanie have been together since 2015 and are the most popular international couple in South Korea.

Beenzino (real name Lim Sung-bin) is a successful rapper in South Korea known for his hit "Dali, Van, Picasso" and many famous singles as a featured artist.

Stefanie Michova is a German model who has been active in South Korea through magazine modeling and fashion shows.

Fans of the couple are sharing happy posts, as they have waited a long time for them to get engaged.

beenzino is getting married 🥰💖 pic.twitter.com/tMtif6lBIr — noe 🍒 (@millicozy) January 1, 2021

this is so sweet omg😭💕

congratulation beenzino & stefanie🙏 pic.twitter.com/v9Slm1zc9a — jessica (@hi_wonjae) January 1, 2021

OMG YESSSSS FINALLY😭❤️ remember when stefanie flew from us just to meet beenzino during his one-day military break jdhsjsjs they are so cute and sweet plsssssss https://t.co/3JaIgJbXrJ — ㄹㄹ (@rendezwoous) January 1, 2021