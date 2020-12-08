Register
15:51 GMT08 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019

    Australia Reigns in Tech Giants, Forces Facebook and Google to Pay for News Content

    © REUTERS / Johanna Geron
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/03/1081350187_0:0:3076:1731_1200x675_80_0_0_e20f7697d2ec6cfa19a77cc18e96bdc3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202012081081396435-australia-reigns-in-tech-giants-forces-facebook-and-google-to-pay-for-news-content/

    Citing massive disproportionate accumulation of advertising revenue, the Australian government could look to break the power of large tech giants in favour of smaller news outlets who also rely on promotional material for funding.

    Facebook Inc and Google pay could be made to purchase news content from media outlets, the Australian government has decided on Monday, in a move intended to protect independent journalism which has been met with widespread opposition by social media giants.

    Regarding the new pioneering legislation, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said that internet corporations must negotiate payments for content that is posted on their platforms with local news outlets. If the deal is unable to be struck, then a state-appointed arbitrator will make the decision.

    “This is a huge reform, this is a world first, and the world is watching what happens here in Australia”, Frydenberg told reporters in Canberra. “Our legislation will help ensure that the rules of the digital world mirror the rules of the physical world ... and ultimately sustain our media landscape".

    The law would become the world's most stringent regulation of the power of tech giants to date, and comes after three years of investigation and consultation. In August, the dispute culminated in threats by the US companies to stop providing services in Australia.

    According to a Reuters report, Facebook Australia managing director Will Easton said that the firm would conduct a review and “engage through the upcoming parliamentary process with the goal of landing on a workable framework to support Australia’s news ecosystem”.

    Typically, social media websites and search engines receive payment through advertisements, leading to revenue losses for news companies and leading to closures and job losses.

    Regulators are now looking to manage the behaviour of Google and Facebook, which are the recipient of four-fifths of Australian online advertising spending accumulative, Frydenberg said.

    Denis Muller, an Honorary Fellow at the University of Melbourne’s Centre for Advancing Journalism, described the Australian law as both "very ambitious and very necessary”.

    “Taking their news content without paying for it, in exchange for a very questionable reward of ‘reach’, seems to be a very unfair and uneven and ultimately democratically damaging arrangement", he added.
    This photo combo of images shows, clockwise, from upper left: a Google sign, and apps for Twitter, Spotify and Facebook. YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Spotify and other sites are finding themselves in a role they never wanted, as gatekeepers of discourse on their platforms, deciding what should and shouldn't be allowed and often angering almost everyone in the process.
    © AP Photo / AP Photo
    This photo combo of images shows, clockwise, from upper left: a Google sign, and apps for Twitter, Spotify and Facebook. YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Spotify and other sites are finding themselves in a role they never wanted, as gatekeepers of discourse on their platforms, deciding what should and shouldn't be allowed and often angering almost everyone in the process.

    News Corp Australia executive chairman Michael Miller called the move a "significant step forward in the decade-long campaign to achieve fairness in the relationship between Australian news media companies and the global tech giants”.

    This comes as Murdoch-owned News Corp cited a drop in advertising after ceasing its printing of over 100 Australian newspapers.

    However, draft legislation introduced earlier this year could see the law become more palatable to tech companies, ensuring that the law would not prohibit content posted on Instagram or Youtube - owned by Facebook and Google respectively.

    The value of clicks directed to news sites on both platforms would also be included in negotiations, the revisions would permit.

    But Frydenberg added to the list of media companies with whom the tech giants must negotiate, saying public broadcaster the Australian Broadcasting Corp and specialist public broadcaster SBS would be included, along with dominant private sector outlets like News Corp and Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd.

    However, the companies themselves have in recent years established agreements with news companies in other countries.

    In October, Google said it plans to pay $1 billion to news outlets worldwide for their report for a duration of the next three years.

    The new scheme, entitled "Google News Showcase" will begin in Germany, where local newspapers including Der Spiegel, Stern, Die Zeit will be involved.

    In Brazil, outlets: Folha de S.Paulo, Band, and Infobae will also be part of the new product.

    Google also said in November it signed copyright accords with six newspapers and magazines in France, such as national outlets Le Monde and Le Figaro.

    Tags:
    Australia, advertising, Tech, Google, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman uses a face mask as a measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in Bogota, Colombia on 19 March 2020.
    Life in the COVID-19 Era
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse