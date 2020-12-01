Register
14:07 GMT01 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    HSBC Headquarters London

    China 'Trumps' US As Top Market For Asia-Pacific Business Amid RCEP Trade Deal, COVID-19, HSBC says

    HSBC
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 50
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/01/1081326238_0:0:2880:1620_1200x675_80_0_0_93c4db3ff0bfeae499c4fdb09f891383.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202012011081325768-china-trumps-us-as-top-market-for-asia-pacific-business-amid-rcep-trade-deal-covid-19-hsbc-says-/

    The news comes amid major shifts in the global market, which have seen strong trade in the region despite supply chain disruptions, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and US trade war on China.

    China has surpassed the United States as the largest foreign market for firms in the Asia-Pacific region, a new survey from HSBC Holdings Plc found on Tuesday.

    China topped the US by one percentage point for the Asia-Pacific region's biggest trading partner at 29 percent and 28 percent, respectively, the survey revealed.

    U.S. President Donald Trump drives a golf cart at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, U.S., November 22, 2020
    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    US To Form Western Pact, Launch Further Restrictions To Counter Beijing Amid Major Push In Trade War
    72 percent of respondents held a positive outlook on the next several years compared with 81 percent in 2019, it read.

    Further headaches for the Trump administration were noted in the survey, which found that despite Washington's two-year-long campaign with Beijing, American firms were moving to regional hubs in the Asia-Pacific rather than repatriating to the US.

    “That regional shift from west to east and the rise of Asia has just accelerated through this. There is this tipping point,” Natalie Blyth, HSBC global head of trade finance said in a statement.

    Intra-regional trade had continued to rise amid Washington's protectionist policies and the pandemic, she added.

    China's Rise Amid RCEP Agreement

    The news comes as China inked the 15-member Regional comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in November - the world's largest in history - which includes Five Eyes nations Australia and New Zealand as well as Vietnam, South Korea, Japan and the Philippines, among many others. The deal will cover 2.3bn people and $26.2tn USD, or 30 percent global GDP.

    National security adviser Robert C. O'Brien listens during a news conference at the White House, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    China Slams O'Brien's Scramble For Anti-China Alliance In SE Asia After $26.2bn RCEP Free Trade Deal
    Roughly 3bn people in the region are expected to move into middle-class incomes amid the partnership, Blyth added.

    Despite some limitations, RCEP was "an important step in the right direction", Stuart Tait, regional head of commercial banking for HSBC Asia-Pacific, said in a statement on 20 November.

    Removing barriers to trade and foreign direct investment could potentially boost Asia's GDP up to 15 percent, he said, citing a 2018 IMF paper, adding that joint research found that open and free trade would boost global GDP by $10tn by 2020.

    "Even if RCEP generates only a few percentage points of that, it will help put Asia back on its pre-COVID growth trajectory," he said.

    The agreement had managed to unite "fierce competitors" like China, South Korea and Japan to the "same virtual table", he said, adding that issues dividing Asia were "less important than those that unite the region".

     

    Related:

    China Slaps Sanctions On US 'Pro-Democracy' Officials Accused Of Meddling In Hong Kong, Report Says
    China Slams O'Brien's Scramble For Anti-China Alliance In SE Asia After $26.2bn RCEP Free Trade Deal
    Huawei's Meng Wanzhou Marks Two Years Detained In Canada, Court Fight Against US Extradition Request
    US To Form Western Pact, Launch Further Restrictions To Counter Beijing Amid Major Push In Trade War
    Tags:
    trade agreements, trade row, trade, banking, HSBC, China, free trade agreement, economic growth, economic union, economic ties, regional cooperation
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse