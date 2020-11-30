Register
22:50 GMT30 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Chinese, American Tech Giants Race to Back Indonesia’s Burgeoning ‘Unicorn’ Startups

    Robin Widjaja; Wikimedia Commons
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1e/1081320414_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_2cae7dcef717ec65766bcadc0049c250.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202011301081320773-chinese-american-tech-giants-race-to-back-indonesias-burgeoning-unicorn-startups/

    Indonesia’s growing internet market has become an unlikely arena for Chinese and American competition, with tech giants from both countries sinking millions of dollars into local startups as the population’s internet access grows rapidly.

    Chinese and American tech firms are rushing to take advantage of Indonesia’s fast-growing internet market, sinking millions into local startup firms dubbed “unicorns” that already sport a value of at least $1 billion. Several big deals have been penned in just the last month, despite a sharp economic contraction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    ‘Positive Ripple Effect’

    “Indonesia, specifically, is the fourth-largest internet population in the world, has a high number of exciting tech start-ups and is the largest market by population,” Pinn Lawjindakul, vice president at Lightspeed Venture Partners in Singapore, told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Monday.

    “These investments in Indonesia signal the importance of the country and the wider region in the eyes of these global tech giants. This vote of confidence will have a positive ripple effect. More international companies will be driven to follow suit and invest here, which will encourage more innovation and the creation of more start-ups,” she said. “It is a very exciting time for founders and investors in Indonesia and the Southeast Asia region as a whole.”

    According to data from the World Bank, the percentage of Indonesia’s 267.7-million-strong population with internet access has skyrocketed. In 2019, 47.7% of Indonesia’s population had internet access; the year prior, it was just 39.9%, and 32.3% the year before that.

    According to SCMP, US tech companies like Uber are following in the footsteps of Chinese tech firms in choosing to enter new markets by investing in local existing companies, rather than trying to edge their way in using their own products. In 2018, Uber sold all its Southeast Asian assets to Grab, a Singapore-based competitor that dominates the local market. In exchange, Uber got a 27.5% stake in the company.

    An Avalanche of Investment

    In just the last month, several major deals have been announced. 

    On November 3, Microsoft announced a “strategic partnership” with Indonesian e-commerce platform Bukalapak to “leverage Microsoft’s expertise in building a resilient cloud infrastructure to support Bukalapak services for more than 12 million micro, small and medium enterprises, and 100 million customers,” according to a news release.

    Google has also teamed up with Temasek, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, to invest in Bukalapak’s chief rival, Tokopedia. According to Asia Nikkei, the investments bump Google’s holdings in Temasek to a 1.6% stake, or $1.1 million, and Temasek’s holding to a 3.3% stake, valued at $2.37 million.

    Japan’s Softbank Group is the largest holder in Tokopedia, with a 33.9% stake in the company, and China’s Alibaba Group, the world’s largest e-commerce retailer, holds a 28.3% stake.

    The same day as the Google-Temasek-Tokopedia deal was made public, Amazon said it would be building a $2.8 billion data center to support its cloud computing service in West Java. Provincial Governor Ridwan Kamil boasted the province would soon “have a data center backbone that is capable of serving digital companies across Southeast Asia," according to the Jakarta Globe.

    Last month, Chinese cellphone maker and internet provider Huawei signed a memorandum of understanding with Indonesia’s Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT) to develop the country’s artificial intelligence, cloud computing and 5G internet technology fields.

    "The BPPT's collaboration with Huawei is a symbol of open innovation as well as part of a commitment to accelerate the creation of a strong, innovation-based digital ecosystem in Indonesia. We hope that this collaboration can become a progenitor to Indonesia's efforts to become more competitive in the context of Industrial Revolution 4.0," Indonesian Research and Technology Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro told the Jakarta Post.

    Earlier in the year, PayPal and Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp invested an undisclosed amount in Jakarta-based ride-hailing and food delivery app Gojek. According to Reuters, which cited regulatory filings, Facebook acquired a 2.4% stake and PayPal a 0.6% stake in Go-Pay, Gojek’s e-wallet service, as part of the deal. Gojek has also collected investments from Google as well as Chinese firms Tencent and JD.com. According to TechCrunch, the deals collectively amount to $1.2 billion.

    The slew of investments is even more notable, given Indonesia’s economic troubles this year. In the third quarter of 2020, the country’s gross domestic product shrank by 3.49%, according to government statistics, and the International Monetary Fund revised its expectations downward in October, saying Indonesia’s GDP could shrink by a total of 1.5% for the entire year instead of the modest 0.3% decline predicted in June.

    However, Indonesia isn’t the only place courting widespread tech investment thanks to increasing internet access: “countries such as Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines are also natural candidates for high investment interest in the next few years,” Lawjindakul said.

    Investment Storm Comes Amid Free Trade Deal

    Many of these countries - but notably not the United States - recently signed on to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade bloc and are participants in China’s Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure project. However, many have also come under pressure from Washington, which seeks to build a regional network to turn them against Beijing’s influence, accusing China of seeking to undermine the “rules-based international order” set up by the US after World War II.

    Washington has led the charge against Chinese tech companies in recent years, banning the sale or use in the US of everything from electronic devices and internet service provided by Huawei, ZTE and Xiaomi to ByteDance’s popular video messaging app TikTok, accusing them of being vulnerable to exploitation by the Communist Party of China - accusations Beijing has denied.

    “ByteDance is putting a huge amount of money into Southeast Asia, via Singapore, because of US-China tension and India-China tension, so you can clearly see from this that the Chinese companies are putting more money and effort in the region,” Vinnie Lauria, founding partner at Singapore-based Golden Gate Ventures, told SCMP. 

    Last week, New Delhi banned another 43 Chinese apps, including delivery service Lalamove and Alibaba’s AliExpress, bringing the total of banned Chinese apps to 220 since June, according to Financial Times

    Related:

    India's Anti-Trust Regulator to Probe Google on Misuse of Position to Promote Its Payment App
    Huawei Founder Ren Zhengfei Wishes Honor Mobile Brand Farewell Amid 'Amicable Divorce', US Trade War
    Indonesia Rejects US Request to Allow P-8 Spy Planes to Land and Refuel - Reports
    Tags:
    Google, tech giants, startup, unicorn, Alibaba Group, Indonesia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse