Register
19:48 GMT30 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    China Turns on Hualong One, First Domestically Designed Nuclear Reactor

    China National Nuclear Corporation
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    3120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1e/1081319641_0:0:1620:911_1200x675_80_0_0_f495216134485e2226b0d633060fc316.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202011301081319746-china-turns-on-hualong-one-first-domestically-designed-nuclear-reactor/

    The new development of advanced nuclear reactors is a major step in reducing China’s dependence on Western nations in high-tech sectors in Beijing’s “Made in China 2025” plan.

    On Friday, the No. 5 unit at the Fuqing Nuclear Power Plant in China’s Fujian Province was connected to the electrical grid and produced electricity for the first time, CGTN reported. The reactor was of the new Hualong One design - China’s first domestically developed nuclear reactor.

    “This marks China breaking the monopoly of foreign nuclear power technology and officially entering the technology’s first batch of advanced countries,” the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) said in a statement.

    According to CGTN, the third-generation reactor design is among the world’s safest and most advanced nuclear power generators. The reactor has 177 cores, which will be replaced every 18 months for the next 60 years.

    According to the South China Morning Post, Hualong One will generate some 10 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity per year and trim carbon emissions by 8.16 million tons. With Beijing aiming to make the country carbon-neutral by 2060, reactors of this type could go a long way toward reaching that goal.
    China National Nuclear Corporation
    Fuqing Nuclear Power Plant in Fujian, China

    In September, Chinese President Xi Jinping told the United Nations General Assembly that China would be further tightening its carbon emissions goals as part of its commitment to combating climate change. In particular, his commitment to “peaking” China’s emissions before 2030 sets it ahead of the goals set by the 2015 Paris Climate Accord. China is the world’s largest consumer of coal and is responsible for one-quarter of all human greenhouse emissions.

    China has 49 nuclear reactors generating a combined electrical output of roughly 47,500 megawatts, according to World Nuclear Association data. Seven more reactors of the Hualong One design are also under construction, and another four have been approved, according to Asia Nikkei. Once they come online, China will surpass France as the world’s second-largest nuclear power producer. The US is the world’s top nuclear power producer.

    One of those Hualong One reactors is in Karachi, Pakistan, and CNNC is awaiting export approval to the UK and Argentina as well. The design is intended to compete with US-based Westinghouse’s AP1000 reactor. Ironically, all four AP1000s currently in operation are also in China.

    That’s a sharp reversal of policy for most of the last decade. In the aftermath of the March 2011 Fukushima Daiichi disaster in eastern Japan, where an earthquake and tsunami disabled the nuclear power station’s safety systems and caused a meltdown, Beijing placed a moratorium on new plants it only lifted last year. However, construction of the first Hualong One reactor began in 2015.

    That same year, Xi unveiled a “Made in China 2025” program that aimed to put the socialist nation at the forefront of 10 emerging technologies, including robotics, aerospace, clean fuel automobiles and even farming equipment. This would enable Chinese industries to compete with the US and Germany abroad as well as filling China’s domestic needs.

    Related:

    Milestone For the US Nuclear Sector as Green Light Given to First Small Commercial Nuclear Reactor
    Israeli Researcher Explains Why UAE's Nuclear Reactor is No Reason for Panic in Middle East
    Iran's Atomic Agency to Design New Heavy Water Reactor - Parliament Spokesman
    Tags:
    climate change, indigenous technology, China, nuclear power plant
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse