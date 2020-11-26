Register
11:46 GMT26 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Australian Special Operations Task Groups Long Range Patrol Vehicles drive in convoy across one of Afghanistan's desert

    Elite Australian Force Members Face Dismissal Over Alleged War Crimes in Afghanistan

    © CC BY 2.0 / NATO International Security Assistance Force Public Affairs / Australian SOTG patrol
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    131
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1a/1081281442_0:219:3000:1907_1200x675_80_0_0_b6c936b9f48cb1fb542fdbbea68778fa.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202011261081281890-elite-australian-force-members-face-dismissal-over-alleged-war-crimes-in-afghanistan/

    A report by New South Wales Supreme Court Judge and Army Reserve Major General Paul Brereton, released last week, found "credible information" about at least 25 Australian soldiers involved in the alleged killing of civilians and prisoners in Afghanistan.

    Australia's Department of Defence has initiated an administrative punishment process that may lead to the dismissal of the elite Special Air Service (SAS) Regiment members reportedly involved in war crimes in Afghanistan, the Australian news network ABC cited unnamed sources as saying.

    Last week, the Brereton report, commissioned by the Inspector-General of the Australian Defence Force (IGADF), singled out "credible information" that Australian soldiers murdered civilians and prisoners in Afghanistan. The report was conducted by New South Wales Supreme Court Judge and Army Reserve Major General Paul Brereton.

    The sources claimed that the Defence Department has already sent "show cause" notices to at least 10 current SAS members, implicated in the alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

    A department spokesperson told ABC that the administrative action against "a number of serving Australian Defence Force personnel" had been launched "in accordance with legislation and defence policy".

    "As the Chief of the Defence Force [CDF] said publicly last week, findings by the IGADF Afghanistan Inquiry of alleged negligence by individuals in the performance of their duties have been accepted by the CDF, and allegations will be managed through the ADF's administrative and disciplinary processes", the spokesperson said, adding that each matter will be considered on "a case-by-case basis".

    In this image made from video, Australia's Federal Police, top, enter the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the national public broadcaster, during a raid on their offices in Sydney, Australia
    © AP Photo / Australian Broadcasting Corporatio
    Australia's ABC Broadcaster Raided Over Reports of Nation's Alleged Crimes in Afghanistan
    They apparently referred to Defence Force Chief General Angus Campbell telling reporters that all options were on the table in terms of possible punishments for those Australian soldiers accused of the purported war crimes, including stripping them of medals.

    The spokesperson, in turn, noted that it was "essential that due process is followed, and that no further comment be made until the process is complete".

    The remarks followed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announcing that he would appoint a special investigator to probe and prosecute any alleged criminal misconduct by Australian troops in Afghanistan.

    "There were a significant number of incidents and issues to look into, and the investigation would be inherently complex", Morrison told reporters earlier this month, in an apparent nod to the Brereton report.

    Brereton Report

    The document, which was released last Thursday, slammed SAS members' actions in Afghanistan as "disgraceful and a profound betrayal" of the Australian Defence Force.

    According to the report, at least 39 Afghans, including civilians and prisoners, were unlawfully killed in 23 incidents allegedly involving Australian special forces.

    In all cases, it "was or should have been plain that the person killed was a non-combatant", the document pointed out, identifying 25 perpetrators implicated in the killings.

    The findings, in particular, referred to a practice known as "blooding", in which junior soldiers were ordered by their commanders to "shoot prisoners to get their first kill", according to ABC.

    Australia's Mission in Afghanistan

    Australia sent troops to Afghanistan alongside the US and other allies in late 2001 to combat al-Qaeda* and the Taliban* following the 9/11 attacks, and has remained in the country ever since.

    Over the past twenty years, 41 Australian soldiers have been killed and over 260 more wounded in Afghanistan. The Australian troops' current mission includes "mentoring, operational and reconstruction activities" as well as support for Afghan forces.

    *al-Qaeda, Taliban, terrorist groups banned in Russia and a number of other countries 

    Tags:
    punishment, report, war crimes, soldiers, Department of Defence, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina 25 November 2020.
    Rest in Peace, Golden Kid: World Mourns Death of Football Maverick Diego Maradona
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse