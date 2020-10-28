Powerful Storm Molave Hits Central Vietnam, Left 26 Fishermen Missing at Sea, Reports Say

According to the newspaper, the fishermen went missing after two fishing boats sank near the Binh Dinh province on Tuesday night while trying to seek shelter in bad weather conditions.
The newspaper added that there had been no other reports of human casualties so far.
Vietnam is evacuating over half a million people from its central coast ahead of Typhoon Molave, expected to be "one of the worst storms" in 20 years.— AJ+ (@ajplus) October 28, 2020
It is its 4th major storm this month, with over 130 people killed. Many areas are still flooded, with 178,000 homes inundated. pic.twitter.com/7g9tw88yIf
As a result of the storm, the area between Thua Thien-Hue and Phu Yen provinces was hit by winds of up to 135 kilometers per hour (84 miles per hour) and heavy rains. In addition, hundreds of roofs have been blown away in Quang Ngai and Quang Nam, while some public works have been badly damaged.
