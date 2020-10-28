Typhoon Molave in the Philippines Leaves 9 People Killed, 6 Injured, Authorities Say

According to the working group, the storm had hit the regions of Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western and Central Visayas.
Over 49,500 households were affected by the typhoon, which has already left the Philippines, the NDRRMC noted.
Typhoon #Molave battered the #Philippines. #Molave makes another landfall in the Philippines, this time on #Mindoro as a Category 1 with winds of 80mph. Vietnam is next. It will make landfall on #Vietnam in just under 24 hours time. pic.twitter.com/D4sWy391Pb— News Bell (@NewsBellApp) October 27, 2020
The total damage to agriculture and infrastructure is estimated at approximately 430 million Philippine pesos ($8.9 million).
