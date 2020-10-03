Armenian PM Says 150 High-Ranking Turkish Military Leaders Coordinating Azeri Operations in Karabakh

Dozens of 'high-ranking' Turkish military leaders are coordinating Azerbaijani operations in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has alleged.
"According to information provided by our military, in addition to the units of the Azerbaijani Army, Syrian mercenaries and terrorists, Turkish special forces are involved in the attacks. According to our information, about 150 high-ranking Turkish military personnel are commanding military operations from inside Azerbajani Army command posts," Pashinyan said in a televised address on Saturday.
"It has been a week since the Armenian people in Artsakh [the Armenian name for the unrecognised Nagorno-Karabakh republic] began resisting an Azerbaijani-Turkish terrorist offensive, the size and scale of which are unprecedented," the prime minister added, suggesting that no other recent 21st century conflict has seen the deployment of so many troops and so much military equipment.
"Hundreds of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, thousands of shells and missiles, dozens of aircraft, hundreds of drones and tens of thousands of infantrymen being used. They are attacking the Artsakh Defence Army along the entire length of the contat line, throwing 150-250 servicemen at a single position of Defence Army. All these attacks are accompanied by aviation and artillery," Pashinyan said.
