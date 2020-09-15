Register
11:16 GMT15 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this April 16, 2020, photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks to the nation about the government's efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease during a televised address from Malacanang palace in Manila, Philippines

    Duterte to Prioritise COVID-19 Vaccines From Russia & China, Says Western Pharma 'All About Profit'

    © AP Photo / Karl Norman Alonzo
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Russia Introduces First Coronavirus Vaccine (60)
    0 41
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107929/30/1079293095_0:0:3064:1724_1200x675_80_0_0_d57fc5cac6e24e17b970a3790c756781.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202009151080463048-duterte-to-prioritise-covid-19-vaccines-from-russia--china-says-western-pharma-all-about-profit/

    Earlier, Moscow and Manila struck an agreement to jointly work on clinical trials of the first coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V. The Philippine president has even volunteered to be the first to test the Russian vaccine in his country.

    President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte has said in a statement that his country will prioritise coronavirus vaccines produced in Russia and China, should they be "as good as any other in the market". He added that with the vaccine's procurement, should it be available, the country would be "back to normal" by the end of the year.

    Duterte explained narrowing his selection of suppliers by the fact that most Western pharmaceutical companies demand advance payments and are in general "all about profit". He advised all such companies not to bother with negotiating with Manila, warning them "I’ll kick your *ss".

    "They want you to finance their research and the perfection of the vaccine. They want cash advance before they deliver the vaccine", Duterte said.

    The president stressed that the country cannot legally buy or order goods that are still non-existent or are not available for sale on the market, effectively prohibiting the purchase of vaccines that involve pre-payments. He noted that Chinese companies also ask for a "reservation fee", without revealing the names of the firms, but added that with them "you do not have to beg, you do not have to plead".

    "If we say that there is still no vaccine yet, there is nothing with finality and you want us to make the reservation by depositing money, you must be crazy", the president concluded.
    This photo taken April 8, 2020 and received from the Presidential Photo Division on April 9, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, wearing a face mask, presides over a meeting with members of the inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) in Malacanang Palace in Manila.
    © AFP 2020 / TOTO LOZANO
    Philippine President Duterte Ready to be First to Test Russian COVID-19 Vaccine

    The Philippines, one of the worst-hit Asian nations with over 266,000 COVID-19 cases, has held negotiations with Pfizer, Moderna, and a number of Russian and Chinese pharmaceutical companies on the procurement of a coronavirus vaccine. In addition to this, the country has arrived at an agreement with Russia to cooperate on running medical trials of the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V. Upon the announcement of its registration, Duterte was among the first to suggest that the Philippines might buy the vaccine, while volunteering to be the first in the country to try the new drug.

    Topic:
    Russia Introduces First Coronavirus Vaccine (60)

    Related:

    Russia Getting Requests for Sputnik Vaccine From Africa, Will Consider
    26 COVID-19 Vaccines Under Development in Russia, Public Health Chief Says
    Pakistan May Consider Holding Late-Stage Clinical Trials of Russian COVID Vaccine - Foreign Minister
    Indian Markets Jump, Sensex Up 325 Points in Opening Trading on Vaccine Hopes, New Mutual Fund Rules
    Saudi Arabia Signs Deal on Delivery and Joint Production of Sputnik V Vaccine With Russia
    Tags:
    China, vaccine, coronavirus, COVID-19, Russia, Rodrigo Duterte, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    On Guard for the Country: Iran Holds Annual Military Drills in Gulf of Oman
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse