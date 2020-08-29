Afghan Forces Recapture Territory From Taliban, Kill 18 Militants, Local Authorities Say

KABUL (Sputnik) - Afghan forces on Saturday managed to recapture an area, previously held by the Taliban* movement for years, in the eastern Nangarhar province, Ahmad Ali Hazrat, head of the provincial council, said.

According to Hazrat, Afghan troops captured the area called Zabit Zahir Qala and killed 18 Taliban members in the security operation. The official added that 13 militants were injured, while the operation was still ongoing.

Meanwhile, Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said that one local police officer was killed and two others were injured during the clash.

The Taliban movement has not yet commented on the incident.

Prior to this, the Interior Ministry said that the Taliban are responsible for 67 civilian deaths recorded in Afghanistan in the past week.

Further 179 civilians have been wounded, according to a statement. The militants were involved in 446 acts of violence in 27 provinces. The biggest share of attacks took place in the restive northern Balkh province.

Attacks targeting civilians and security forces in Afghanistan have long been typical for the Taliban movement, which has waged an insurgency against the government in pursuit of political recognition.

In late February, the Taliban and the United States, which has supported the Afghan government, signed an agreement in Doha, stipulating a gradual withdrawal of US troops as well as the beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations and prisoner exchanges. The intra-Afghan talks are expected to pave the way for a peace process and withdrawal of foreign troops after almost two decades of war and insurgency.

*Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia