Register
01:40 GMT19 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Taliban fighters ride in their vehicle in Surkhroad district of Nangarhar province, east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, June 16, 2018

    US ‘Deep State’ Sabotaging Taliban Peace Plan With ‘Dubious’ Bounty Leaks to the Press - Analyst

    © AP Photo / Raumat Gul
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0a/1079849247_0:0:3088:1737_1200x675_80_0_0_383291235e4d1ac58003ae78f6524d76.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202008191080210894-us-deep-state-sabotaging-taliban-peace-plan-with-dubious-bounty-leaks-to-the-press---analyst/

    Afghanistan has released the first 80 of its 400 remaining Taliban prisoners as part of a peace deal with the US, which is contingent on the US also withdrawing all its troops from the country. However, the US “deep state” may be trying to sabotage the deal, Mark Sleboda, a Moscow-based international relations and security analyst, told Sputnik.

    “We have to remember that the US-installed Afghan government never agreed to these withdrawal talks that the US had with the Taliban,” Sleboda told Political Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber on Tuesday.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/the-latest-on-belarus
    “They never agreed to the prisoner release … and they’ve dragged their feet and kind of been forced along by the US at every step of the way. They do not want the US military to withdraw from Afghanistan, probably because they fear for their lives, much like the Soviet-installed government in Afghanistan collapsed several years after the Soviet Union withdrew their own troops,” Sleboda added.

    “At the same time, you have forces within the US government, if you want to call it the deep state, the unelected bureaucracy, the security services and some of the military and the foreign policy establishment … that also do not want US troops withdrawn from Afghanistan,” Sleboda pointed out.

    “They seem to be sabotaging that effort politically with anonymous leaks to the press of dubious information, questionable intelligence and so on,” Sleboda noted.

    The New York Times in June reported, citing anonymous US intelligence sources, that Russia paid Taliban-linked militants bounties to kill American and coalition troops in Afghanistan. The allegations have since been dismissed by Russia, the White House, the Pentagon and the Taliban.

    “We saw accusations that Russia had put bounties out for the criminal elements associated with the Taliban to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan a few weeks ago. That was never backed by any solid evidence. In fact, the US intelligence agencies officially say they cannot confirm that this was ever a real thing, and now the latest story is that it’s kind of a repeat, except it’s Iran this time,” Sleboda noted.

    Two unnamed intelligence sources recently told CNN that the Iranian government offered bounties to Taliban militants to target US and coalition troops in Afghanistan.

    According to the sources, the bounties were paid to the Haqqani network, an Afghan guerrilla insurgent group, to attack the Bagram Air Base on December 11, 2019. The attack led to the deaths of two civilians and injured 70 others, including four US personnel. The Haqqani network may have also received payments from Iran for at least half a dozen other attacks on coalition forces, according to the sources.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Pompeo Calls on Afghan Assembly Loya Jirga to Release Remaining Taliban Prisoners
    Bountygate 2.0: US Intelligence Claims Iran Paid Taliban to Kill American Troops in Afghanistan
    Taliban Says Washington Not Requesting Information on Alleged Collusion With Russia
    Taliban Believes US Can Pull Troops From Afghanistan by November Presidential Election
    US Military Refutes Breaching Afghan Peace Deal, Calls Taliban's Claim Attention Grabber
    Tags:
    peace deal, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    When the Water Turns Black: World's Biggest Oil Spills
    Running the Numbers
    Running the Numbers
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse