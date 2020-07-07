TikTok Social Networking Service to Exit Hong Kong Market Within Days

"In light of recent events, we've decided to stop operations of the TikTok app in Kong Kong," a spokesman for TikTok told the news agency.© REUTERS / Andrew Harnik/Pool
The move comes after the adoption by China of its new national security law for Hong Kong.
Under the new national security law, which entered force last week, Chinese authorities no longer need a court order to request user data from internet companies such as Facebook and Twitter and local authorities are permitted to supervise Hong Kong citizens’ internet correspondences. According to the Journal, many citizens in recent days have deleted their social media accounts over fears that they may be violating the new law.
