You Must Be Like That: BLACKPINK Conquers Guinness World Records

BLACKPINK's latest release, "How You Like That", has earned a lot of attention since it was one of the most highly-anticipated comebacks among girl groups. So it's no very surprising that the clip for the song made into the Guinness World Records on 1 July, according to Guinness itself. YouTube confirmed the scores, stating that the release hit the record for most views for a music video and for a music video by a K-pop group within the first 24hrs after upload.
With a record 86.3 million views on the first day, the girls beat out their fellow K-pop band BTS who held the previous record of 74.6 million views in the first 24 hours in April 2019 for their “Boy with Luv”.
Along with the YouTube records, BLACKPINK has the largest following on Spotify for a girl group.
Fans are celebrating their favourite band making history.
