'How You Like That': BLACKPINK Reveals Video Teasers for their Long-Awaited Comeback

The official social media account of K-pop girl band BLACKPINK has finally been filled with content as the group's label YG Entertainment revealed video-concepts for the pre-release song "How You Like That!" This comes as their comeback is slated to drop on 26 June.
Two members, Rose and Jennie, show off bold images, confidently asking one question "How you like that?"
Blinks (BLACKPINK'S official fandom) received the video after a series of photo teasers where all four members of the group, Jennie, Rose, Lisa ,and Jisoo reveled their dark side.
#BLACKPINK ‘How You Like That’ TITLE POSTER— YG FAMILY (@ygent_official) June 16, 2020
#BLACKPINK ‘How You Like That’ TITLE POSTER #2— YG FAMILY (@ygent_official) June 17, 2020
The popular girl group's comeback was aided by fans' efforts, demanding fair treatment for one of the most well-known K-pop bands worldwide.
BLACKPINK's talent and impact have even been acknowledged by Lady Gaga, who collaborated with them on the song "Sour Candy" from her new album "Chromatica". Gaga's intuition proved to be right as the song shot to #1 on iTunes in 57 countries.
Fans went wild at the news, taking to social media to express their joy.
the sound of my heart stopping OMG CHAENNIE really did that... their power 🔥 @ygofficialblink pic.twitter.com/2V6ckIE6lb— 젠바🙈💕 (@jendeukiebabo) June 18, 2020
Gorgeous😍🔥🔥🔥 @ygofficialblink https://t.co/vDwUGQH4Gg— blackpink's servant (@Ineffablepinks) June 18, 2020
serving looks since 2016#로제 #ROSÉ pic.twitter.com/tl0FyVTfor— D-8 (@ultrosechaeng) June 17, 2020
Alexander Wang liked Jennie's How You Like That Video teaser on her Instagram #BLACKPINK #JENNIE @ygofficialblink pic.twitter.com/ACg7elQ2sl— Jennie's World (@world_jennie) June 18, 2020
