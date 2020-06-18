'How You Like That': BLACKPINK Reveals Video Teasers for their Long-Awaited Comeback

The first video teasers came shortly after photo shots were released earlier this week.

The official social media account of K-pop girl band BLACKPINK has finally been filled with content as the group's label YG Entertainment revealed video-concepts for the pre-release song "How You Like That!" This comes as their comeback is slated to drop on 26 June.

Two members, Rose and Jennie, show off bold images, confidently asking one question "How you like that?"

Blinks (BLACKPINK'S official fandom) received the video after a series of photo teasers where all four members of the group, Jennie, Rose, Lisa ,and Jisoo reveled their dark side.

​The popular girl group's comeback was aided by fans' efforts, demanding fair treatment for one of the most well-known K-pop bands worldwide.

BLACKPINK's talent and impact have even been acknowledged by Lady Gaga, who collaborated with them on the song "Sour Candy" from her new album "Chromatica". Gaga's intuition proved to be right as the song shot to #1 on iTunes in 57 countries.

Fans went wild at the news, taking to social media to express their joy.